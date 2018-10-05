Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund seeks SEBI nod for overnight debt scheme

Multi-cap funds | These funds give you a mix of all three funds - large-cap, mid-cap and small-cap. It is generally not dependent on the market capitalisation of a company, which helps the fund manager to take opportunities from the market volatility and switch investment around the several funds. The scope of diversifying the investment widens in multi-cap funds. This is the ideal way of spreading your investment across various funds.

Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund has sought the Securities and Exchange Board of India's approval to launch Aditya Birla Sun Life Overnight Fund, an open-ended debt scheme investing in overnight securities, according to the draft offer document on the regulator's website.

The scheme will deploy its entire assets in debt securities and money market instruments with maturity up to 1-day only, and collateralised borrowing and lending obligation (CBLO).

Other features:* Plans: Regular and direct* Options: Growth and dividend* Minimum application: Rs 1,000 and in multiples of one rupee thereafter* Exit load: Nil* Fund manager: Kaustubh Gupta* Performance benchmark: CRISIL CBLO Index