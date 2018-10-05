App
Last Updated : Oct 05, 2018 10:29 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund seeks SEBI nod for overnight debt scheme

The scheme will deploy its entire assets in debt securities and money market instruments

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund has sought the Securities and Exchange Board of India's approval to launch Aditya Birla Sun Life Overnight Fund, an open-ended debt scheme investing in overnight securities, according to the draft offer document on the regulator's website.

The scheme will deploy its entire assets in debt securities and money market instruments with maturity up to 1-day only, and collateralised borrowing and lending obligation (CBLO).

Other features:
* Plans: Regular and direct
* Options: Growth and dividend
* Minimum application: Rs 1,000 and in multiples of one rupee thereafter
* Exit load: Nil
* Fund manager: Kaustubh Gupta* Performance benchmark: CRISIL CBLO Index
First Published on Oct 5, 2018 10:22 am

tags #Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund #Business #MF News

