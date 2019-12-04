Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund on WhatsApp: Anytime service to investors

Through this service, investors will also be able to register for new SIPs via WhatsApp
Investors of Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund schemes will now be able to get services for their investments on WhatsApp.These services can be availed on the go any time of the day.
Investors can connect to the WhatsApp number of Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund at 8828800033 from their registered mobile number. Through this service, investors will also be able to register for new SIPs via WhatsApp.
A customer can complete the entire process in a few easy steps and will get an instant transaction confirmation.
Along with the introduction of investment process for both SIP and lump sum, investors can generate account and capital gain statement, portfolio valuation details, NAV of all schemes and those within their folio.
Commenting on its WhatsApp services, A. Balasubramanian, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund, said: “Considering that WhatsApp is one of the most widely-used applications, the service provides convenience and ease of access to investors.”
The investor will have to add Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund’s contact number 8828800033 to his/her contact list and then go on WhatsApp and initiate the transaction by sending ‘Hi’ on the chat and select the service they want to avail.
The transactions will only be made if the customer is using WhatsApp through his/her registered number at Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund and is an existing customer.
First Published on Dec 4, 2019 03:50 pm