App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMutual Funds
Last Updated : Feb 19, 2019 09:32 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund launches retirement scheme; offer closes on March 5

The fund offers four investment options designed as per suitability of various age groups.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund has launched an open-ended retirement solution oriented scheme having a lock-in of 5 years or till retirement age, whichever is earlier, according to the press release from the fund house.

Subscription to Aditya Birla Sun Life Retirement Fund will remain open until March 5.

The fund offers four investment options designed as per suitability of various age groups. This includes the 30s plan where 80-100 percent of the corpus will be invested in equity and equity related instruments and the rest in debt and money market instruments.

The 40s plan has a flexible equity exposure between 65-80 percent and the 50s plan has a flexible debt exposure in the range of 75-100 percent.

related news

In addition to these, there is a 50s Plus Debt Plan for those nearing retirement age, which invests its entire corpus in debt and money market instruments.

The fund will be managed by Ajay Garg and Pranay Sinha and has no exit load.

Commenting on the launch, A Balasubramanian, Chief Executive Officer, Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC, said: "Aditya Birla Sun Life Retirement Fund provides investors an investment solution to plan their retirement from as early as in their 30s to factor in the rising cost of living.  Efficient retirement planning is extremely important to manage future expenses."
Not sure which mutual funds to buy? Download moneycontrol transact app to get personalised investment recommendations.
First Published on Feb 19, 2019 09:32 am

tags #Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund #Business #MF News #MFs #Mutual Funds

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.