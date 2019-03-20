Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund garners Rs 166 crore via retirement fund NFO

Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund has collected Rs 166 crore through the new fund offer of Aditya Birla Retirement Fund, according to a press release from the fund house.

The fund in its new fund offer (NFO) period that was open for two weeks was garnered through 23,743 applications, 42 percent of which are from B30 cities (beyond Top 30 cities).

Close to 40 percent of the applications have come through the SIP route, with a significant portion of it in Century SIP, which is Aditya Birla Sun Life MF's offering of SIP with a life cover.

The fund has also achieved over 7,000 new customers to its existing investor base.

The fund offers four investment options designed as per suitability of various age groups and different risk profiles of an individual that includes – The 30s plan with 80-100 percent of the corpus invested in equity and equity related instruments and the rest in debt and money market instruments.

The 40s plan has a flexible equity exposure between 65-80 percent and the 50s plan has a flexible debt exposure in the range of 75-100 percent. In addition to these, there is a 50s Plus Debt Plan for those nearing retirement age, which invests its entire assets in debt and money market instruments.

"The most interesting insight coming from Aditya Birla Sun Life Retirement Fund is that the maximum applications have come for the 30s plan. This is a clear indication of the maturity of investors who understand the importance of long term financial planning at an early age and are ready to stay on course through disciplined investments," A Balasubramanian, Chief Executive Officer, Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC, said while speaking on the fund.

"The strong proposition of our fund with the scope to pick the suitable asset allocation and at various entry age is further substantiated by the fact that the next highest number of applications came for the 50s plus debt plan," Balasubramanian added.