Aditya Birla Sun Life MF seeks SEBI nod for pharma & healthcare fund

Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund has sought the Securities and Exchange Board of India’s approval to launch Aditya Birla Sun Life Pharma & Healthcare Fund, according to information on the regulator’s website.
The open-ended equity scheme will deploy at least 80 percent of its assets in equities and equity-linked instruments to companies in the pharma, healthcare and allied sectors, and the balance may be allocated to other equity and equity-linked instruments.
It also has the provision to invest up to 20 percent in Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs), Infrastructure Investment Trusts (InvITs) and debt and money market instruments.
Plans: Regular and direct
Options: Growth and dividend
Minimum investment: Rs 1,000 and in multiples of Re 1 thereafter
Exit load: 0.50 percent if units are redeemed before 90 days from the date of allotment
Benchmark index: S&P BSE Healthcare Index
Fund Manager: Dhaval Shah