Aditya Birla Sun Life MF seeks SEBI nod for pharma & healthcare fund

Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund has sought the Securities and Exchange Board of India’s approval to launch Aditya Birla Sun Life Pharma & Healthcare Fund, according to information on the regulator’s website.

The open-ended equity scheme will deploy at least 80 percent of its assets in equities and equity-linked instruments to companies in the pharma, healthcare and allied sectors, and the balance may be allocated to other equity and equity-linked instruments.

It also has the provision to invest up to 20 percent in Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs), Infrastructure Investment Trusts (InvITs) and debt and money market instruments.