English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Exclusive Webinar :Register now for webinar on 'Trade Nifty Options in Just 15 Mins a Day’ ' - By Asmita Patel
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMutual Funds

Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC launches two new index funds

Both the schemes are open and will close on March 26, the fund house said.

PTI
March 18, 2021 / 02:25 PM IST

Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund on Thursday launched two new index funds focused on the Nifty midcap and smallcap indices.

While the Nifty midcap 150 index fund is an open-ended scheme tracking Nifty midcap 150 TR index, the Nifty smallcap 50 index fund is an open-ended scheme tracking Nifty smallcap 50 TR (total return) index, the company said.

Both the schemes are open and will close on March 26, the fund house said.

Also Read: How direct plans of index funds score over ETFs on costs

A broad-based market rally is a favourable period for the mid and small caps to outperform, Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC chief executive A Balasubramanian said, adding the cyclical recovery that is being witnessed now also sets a stage for mid and small caps to do well as they have higher exposure to the domestic economy.

Close

Related stories

Also Read: Mutual funds join hands to induct 50,000 more distributors to widen reach

The new two index funds provide an opportunity to investors to participate in the broader market opportunities. For those seeking to enter higher-growth midcap and small cap stocks, index funds in mid and small cap spaces can provide a lower-risk alternative with the advantage of lower cost,  he added.
PTI
TAGS: #Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund #Business #Mutual Funds #personal finance
first published: Mar 18, 2021 02:25 pm

Must Listen

Future Wise | How does India's first fully online school work?

Future Wise | How does India's first fully online school work?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.