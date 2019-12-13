A look at top equity schemes that saw highest inflows

Mirae Asset Large Cap Fund has witnessed the highest inflows in 2019 so far. This scheme witnessed total inflows of Rs 4,575.76 crore as of October-end. The fund manages AUM of Rs 16,519 crore, according to data from Morningstar India.

As per the calendar year returns, Mirae Asset Large Cap Fund delivered 10.91 percent.

Of the top 5 schemes that received the highest inflows, three schemes were from the large-cap category, and one each from multi-cap and small-cap categories.

Among the top 5 schemes, Kotak Standard Multicap Fund was stood second with inflows of Rs 4,262.87 crore followed by Axis Blue Chip Fund (Rs 4,107 crore), HDFC Small Cap Fund (Rs 3,714 crore) and ICICI Prudential BlueChip Fund.

In terms of outflows, Franklin India Bluechip Fund saw most outflows in 2019 until October-end.

This scheme witnessed outflows of Rs 1,390 crore. The AUM of the scheme stood at around Rs 6,753 crore.

Among the schemes that saw outflows two schemes featured from large-cap category, one each from large & mid-cap category and multi-cap category and one from value category.

Franklin India Bluechip Fund was followed by Aditya Birla Sun Life Frontline Equity Growth, Aditya Birla Sun Life Equity Advantage, ICICI Prudential Value Discovery and Motilal Oswal Multicap 35.

The AUM of Aditya Birla Sun Life Equity Advantage Fund stood at Rs 21,255 crore and in terms of returns the fund ranked at 71st position among 267 schemes in the large-cap category. In the one-year period, the schemes delivered 9.5 percent returns underperforming the bechmark that delivered 14.3 percent returns during the same period.