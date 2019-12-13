App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMutual Funds
Last Updated : Dec 13, 2019 08:12 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

A look at top equity schemes that saw highest inflows

In terms of outflows, Franklin India Bluechip Fund saw most outflows in 2019 until October-end.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image

Mirae Asset Large Cap Fund has witnessed the highest inflows in 2019 so far. This scheme witnessed total inflows of Rs 4,575.76 crore as of October-end. The fund manages AUM of Rs 16,519 crore, according to data from Morningstar India.

As per the calendar year returns, Mirae Asset Large Cap Fund delivered 10.91 percent.

Of the top 5 schemes that received the highest inflows, three schemes were from the large-cap category, and one each from multi-cap and small-cap categories.

Close

Among the top 5 schemes, Kotak Standard Multicap Fund was stood second with inflows of Rs 4,262.87 crore followed by Axis Blue Chip Fund (Rs 4,107 crore), HDFC Small Cap Fund (Rs 3,714 crore) and ICICI Prudential BlueChip Fund.

related news

Equity morningstar

In terms of outflows, Franklin India Bluechip Fund saw most outflows in 2019 until October-end.

This scheme witnessed outflows of Rs 1,390 crore. The AUM of the scheme stood at around Rs 6,753 crore.

Among the schemes that saw outflows two schemes featured from large-cap category, one each from large & mid-cap category and multi-cap category and one from  value category.

Franklin India Bluechip Fund was followed by Aditya Birla Sun Life Frontline Equity Growth, Aditya Birla Sun Life Equity Advantage, ICICI Prudential Value Discovery and Motilal Oswal Multicap 35.

The AUM of Aditya Birla Sun Life Equity Advantage Fund stood at Rs 21,255 crore and in terms of returns the fund ranked at 71st position among 267 schemes in the large-cap category. In the one-year period, the schemes delivered 9.5 percent returns underperforming the bechmark that delivered 14.3 percent returns during the same period.

Equity outflow Morningstar

The average assets under management of the industry increased from Rs 23.37 lakh crore in January 2019 to reach Rs 26.13 lakh crore in November 2019.

LIVE NOW... Video series on How to Double Your Monthly Income... where Rahul Shah, Ex-Swiss Investment Banker and one of India's leading experts on wealth building, reveals his secret strategies for the first time ever. Register here to watch it for FREE.
First Published on Dec 13, 2019 07:58 pm

tags #Business #MFnews

most popular

Richest companies in Asia: Find out which Indian powerhouse features in top 13

Richest companies in Asia: Find out which Indian powerhouse features in top 13

Sundar Pichai is Alphabet CEO: Other Indian leaders at top global companies

Sundar Pichai is Alphabet CEO: Other Indian leaders at top global companies

Most corrupt states in India: Maharashtra does not figure in top 8, guess which takes top spot

Most corrupt states in India: Maharashtra does not figure in top 8, guess which takes top spot

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.