App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMutual Funds
Last Updated : Oct 22, 2019 07:33 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

81 percent of ELSS funds play catch-up with their benchmark

Every six months, S&P Dow Jones Indices publishes a report to measure the performance of mutual funds with reference to their respective benchmarks.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
A quick guide to ITR 5 Form Filing
A quick guide to ITR 5 Form Filing

The latest S&P Indices Versus Active (SPIVA) India Scorecard reveals that over the one-year period ending June 2019, 80.95  percent of Indian ELSS funds underperformed its benchmark, according to a report by S&P Dow Jones Indices.

The scorecard further indicated that 76.67 percent of large-cap equity funds, 76.92 percent of Indian Government Bond Funds and more than 95 percent of Indian Composite Bond funds underperformed their respective indices.

S&P Dow Jones Indices on October 22 released SPIVA India mid-year 2019 results. The SPIVA India Scorecard reports on the performance of actively managed Indian mutual funds compared to their respective benchmark indices over one-, three-, and five-year investment horizons.

Close

Akash Jain, Associate Director, Global Research & Design, S&P Dow Jones Indices, said: "In fact, across all the periods studied, the majority of actively managed large-cap equity funds in India underperformed the S&P BSE 100. Large-cap funds witnessed a low style consistency of 16.67 percent over the ten-year period and a low survivorship rate of 68.33 percent.”

related news

Every six months, S&P Dow Jones Indices publishes a report to measure the performance of mutual funds with reference to their respective benchmarks.

Over the 10-year period, the return spread for actively managed mid/small-cap equity funds, between the first and the third quartile break points of the fund performance, stood at 3.94 percent, pointing to a relatively large spread in fund returns. Meanwhile, the return spread for actively managed large-cap equity funds was lower at 2.98 percent over the same period.

The asset-weighted return for large-cap equity funds was 85 basis points higher than the equal-weighted return over the 10-year period. During the same period, the asset-weighted return of Indian Equity Mid-/Small-Cap funds was 22 basis points higher than their equal-weighted fund return.

Over a 10-year period, the return spread between the first and third quartile breakpoints of the fund performance was 3.20 percent for Indian ELSS funds.

The Great Diwali Discount!
Unlock 75% more savings this festive season. Get Moneycontrol Pro for a year for Rs 289 only.
Coupon code: DIWALI. Offer valid till 10th November, 2019 .
First Published on Oct 22, 2019 07:14 pm

tags #Business #MFnews #SPIVA

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.