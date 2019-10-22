81 percent of ELSS funds play catch-up with their benchmark

The latest S&P Indices Versus Active (SPIVA) India Scorecard reveals that over the one-year period ending June 2019, 80.95 percent of Indian ELSS funds underperformed its benchmark, according to a report by S&P Dow Jones Indices.

The scorecard further indicated that 76.67 percent of large-cap equity funds, 76.92 percent of Indian Government Bond Funds and more than 95 percent of Indian Composite Bond funds underperformed their respective indices.

S&P Dow Jones Indices on October 22 released SPIVA India mid-year 2019 results. The SPIVA India Scorecard reports on the performance of actively managed Indian mutual funds compared to their respective benchmark indices over one-, three-, and five-year investment horizons.

Akash Jain, Associate Director, Global Research & Design, S&P Dow Jones Indices, said: "In fact, across all the periods studied, the majority of actively managed large-cap equity funds in India underperformed the S&P BSE 100. Large-cap funds witnessed a low style consistency of 16.67 percent over the ten-year period and a low survivorship rate of 68.33 percent.”

Every six months, S&P Dow Jones Indices publishes a report to measure the performance of mutual funds with reference to their respective benchmarks.

Over the 10-year period, the return spread for actively managed mid/small-cap equity funds, between the first and the third quartile break points of the fund performance, stood at 3.94 percent, pointing to a relatively large spread in fund returns. Meanwhile, the return spread for actively managed large-cap equity funds was lower at 2.98 percent over the same period.

The asset-weighted return for large-cap equity funds was 85 basis points higher than the equal-weighted return over the 10-year period. During the same period, the asset-weighted return of Indian Equity Mid-/Small-Cap funds was 22 basis points higher than their equal-weighted fund return.