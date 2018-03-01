26 AMCs agree to pay to BSE service charge for BSE StAR MF platform

Leading exchange BSE today said that 26 asset management companies out of the total 37 AMCs have agreed to pay a nominal service charge for services on its mutual fund distribution platform, a release from the exchange stated.

The mutual fund industry has agreed to pay a nominal service charge per transaction on bilateral basis to BSE for its services being provided through the BSE StAR MF platform.

These agreements for payment decided on bilateral basis with each individual AMC will allow BSE additional resources to provide even better services to AMCs and all investors in mutual funds, bringing further automation and certainty to the mutual funds investment process in India, BSE stated in a release.

This platform is the largest mutual fund distribution platform in the country with more than 20 percent of market share. In February 2018, BSE StAR MF platform processed over 2 million transactions with an average transactions per day of over 1 lakh and added nearly 1,000 new mutual fund distributors.

It has also added 1.75 lakh new SIPs in month of February 2018.

BSE StAR MF has witnessed an overall growth of over 565 percent and in terms of SIPs registered on BSE StAR MF saw a growth of over 800 percent in the last 2 years.