App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMutual Funds
Last Updated : Apr 30, 2019 04:22 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

10 MFs owned Rs 5,000 crore of ADAG debt papers as of March-end

Reliance Mutual Fund had the highest exposure worth Rs 1,749.76 crore, followed by Franklin Templeton, which held around Rs 960.47 crore in ADAG debt papers as on March-end

Himadri Buch @himadribuch
Whatsapp

As many as 10 fund houses had an exposure worth Rs 5,000 crore to the debt papers of Anil Dhirubhai Ambani Group (ADAG).

Concerns have cropped up after ADGA Group's Reliance Home Finance (RHFL) was downgraded by CARE Ratings. The latter downgraded the housing finance company’s long-term debt programme of Rs 4,979 crore to default due to delay in servicing bank debt.

Why the downgrade?

The rating was downgraded to CARE D from CARE BBB+ due to delays in debt servicing with some of the banks and factored in linkages between RHFL and its parent Reliance Capital, the report stated.

Instruments with CARE D rating are in default or are expected to be in default soon.

Himadri Buch
Himadri Buch
Assistant Editor|Moneycontrol.com

RHFL is one of the country’s leading private sector home loan companies, incorporated in 2008.

Clearing the air, RHFL issued a press release stating: "We have been affected by a timing mismatch with regards to the ongoing securitisation/monetisation proposals with banks. The same has resulted in minor delay on principal repayments aggregating Rs 542 crore to around five-to-six banks and is limited only to our bank borrowings."

“RHFL expects to regularise all such repayments very shortly. We have already completed securitisation of over Rs. 5,500 crore in debt papers from October 1, 2018 till date. We are engaged in active discussions for further securitisation/monetisation of our asset base,” the company said.

It reassured investors that it is completely current and regular on principal repayments on all its capital market borrowings aggregating Rs 7,708 crore.

What Reliance MF said?

After the downgrade of RHFL, Reliance Nippon Life Asset Management Company also issued a press release stating, “Reliance Mutual Fund (RMF) has an exposure of Rs 535 crore and Rs 1,083 crore to long-term non-convertible debentures issued by RCFL (Reliance Commercial Finance) and RHFL, respectively. These exposures are held in roughly 10 percent of RMF’s total 166 fixed income and hybrid schemes.”

“Till maturity of these instruments, and in line with SEBI regulations, there will be a mark-to-market valuation impact on the above exposure on the basis of revised valuation provided by independent valuation agencies, with corresponding impact on net asset values of schemes holding these investments,” the statement added.

Reliance ADAG Exposure

Exposure

RMF had the highest exposure worth Rs 1,749.76 crore, followed by Franklin Templeton, which held around Rs 960.47 crore in ADAG debt papers as of March 31.

In a response to an e-mail query sent by Moneycontrol, L&T Mutual Fund, which had an exposure worth Rs 290 crore to ADAG debt papers, stated, "CARE has downgraded Reliance Commercial Finance's standalone rating from BBB+ to C/D. We have nil exposure to any of these downgraded instruments. We have exposure to Rs 40 crore of RCFL's NCDs in two fixed maturity plans, which are backed by a 100 percent corporate guarantee of Reliance Capital. Accordingly, our NCDs continue to be rated at par with Reliance Capital and are currently rated at CARE A(SO), which is investment grade, and hence valued as per the valuation provided by independent valuation agencies."

What next?

While RMF has taken a call to mark down the debt securities, others are yet to take a call.

Ratings downgrades affect MF schemes holdings such papers. After downgrades, MFs mark down the valuation of debt papers as per SEBI's MTM norms. Like in case of IL&FS and Essel Group earlier, Kotak Mutual Fund had marked down the securities by half.

In September last year, rating agency ICRA downgraded debt papers of IL&FS by several notches, across maturities. Other rating agencies such as CARE had also downgraded papers of IL&FS and its group companies.

Back then, MF schemes with exposure to IL&FS and IL&FS Financial Services had to take a 25 percent markdown on their holdings in these instruments.

The NAV of at least 25 MF schemes were hit after credit rating agencies downgraded the ratings of debt securities issued by IL&FS and its subsidiary IL&FS Financial Services.

It remains to be seen by how much the two ADAG papers are marked down by MFs, how much it affects their NAVs and how many redemptions come in open debt schemes after this news.

For the past seven months, ever since the IL&FS episode, all categories of lenders in India, including banks, MFs, etc, have put a complete freeze on additional lending to HFCs and non-banking finance companies (NBFCs), and have instead only been insisting upon reduction of existing borrowings.
Not sure which mutual funds to buy? Download moneycontrol transact app to get personalised investment recommendations.
First Published on Apr 30, 2019 04:22 pm

tags #Business #Companies #downgrade #Reliance Commercial Finance #Reliance Home Finance

most popular

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

More From

The Hook Up Song from SOTY 2: Tiger Shroff and Alia Bhatt get groovy i ...

Shocking! Mahesh Manjrekar’s daughter is ‘NOT’ being launched by ...

Alia Bhatt's mother Soni Razdan is in no mood to stretch her Twitter w ...

Ness Wadia Row: Wadia Group releases statement, says jail sentence wil ...

Exclusive: Rahul Rawail opens up about his 'Rishi Kapoor is Cancer Fre ...

Mardaani 2: Rani Mukerji dons the cop uniform in this new still

Happy Birthday Rohit Sharma: 7 Instagram posts that prove he is a perf ...

Udham Singh: Vicky Kaushal intrigues in the first look from the Shooji ...

Alia Bhatt's sister Shaheen Bhatt was once ignored because she was 'da ...

Amit Shah Takes Aim at Congress & Rahul Gandhi, Claims They Sulked aft ...

IPL 2019 | With Runs & Grace, Warner Marches Gamely on Path of Redempt ...

China Says Listing of Masood Azhar as Global Terrorist Will be 'Proper ...

Crowd Goes Berserk As Leonardo DiCaprio Makes Surprise Entry During Sc ...

Three Die, 29 Fall Sick After Consuming Spurious Liquor in Odisha

Poor Sleep, Job Stress Up Risk of Cardiovascular Death in Hypertensive ...

'Defeat is Already Visible on Modi's Face': Rahul Gandhi Exudes Confid ...

Rift Within East Bengal Widens after AIFF Disciplinary Committee Meeti ...

Oldest Human Footprint Dating Back Over 15,000 Years Found in Chile

Home Ministry serves notice to Rahul Gandhi on complaint questioning c ...

Why Indian elections are flush with cash

It's a RERA achievement: Project, broker registrations rise across sta ...

Ness Wadia: The flamboyant scion who faces a legal pickle for drug pos ...

Donald Trump sues Deutsche Bank and Capital One to block federal subpo ...

Closing Bell: Sensex, Nifty trim losses to end flat led by IT, metal s ...

CLSA expects Nifty to pull back to 11,200-11,300 in near-term

Nifty can reach 13,000-levels if BJP wins majority, says Prabhudas Lil ...

Why these analysts are still bullish on YES Bank

Avengers: Endgame creates new box office record for a Hollywood film w ...

A potpourri of contestants to fight Narendra Modi in Varanasi: Ex-judg ...

Sri Lanka bombers used off-the-shelf TATP ingredients to make explosiv ...

End of an era as Japan's Emperor Akihito declares historic abdication; ...

Engaged in mad race of competitive populism, India's politicians are f ...

Champions League: Injury-hit Tottenham Hotspur need to dig deep to hal ...

Bundelkhand reels under water crisis even as politicians offer few sol ...

The Borderlands: Travels through the North-Western frontier, in search ...

WhatsApp child sex abuse videos must be probed, demands child rights ...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.