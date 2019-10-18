Mutual funds sees high fund manager movement in last six months

The slowdown in most sectors or in the overall economy does not seem to have affected the mutual fund (MF) industry.

This is evident from the fact that the mutual fund industry has witnessed more exits and entries in the fund management space.

While there is a slew of fund manager movement in the equity fund management space, debt has not seen any major exits.

In the last six months, the equity AUM (assets under management) has decreased marginally to Rs 7.58 lakh crore in September end from Rs 7.56 lakh crore in May.

As of September end, the average asset under the management of the 44-player mutual fund industry stood at Rs 25.60 lakh crore. Of this, equity contributes nearly 30 percent which is 7.56 lakh crore.

Entry and exits

Recently, Anand Shah exited BNP Paribas MF. In the latest turn of Anand Shah quitting as Deputy CEO and Head Investments of BNP Paribas MF, it comes along with the news of BoB MF and BNP Paribas MF having agreed to a merger of their mutual fund units. The details of the merger are awaited subject to regulatory approvals.

In August, Lalit Nambiar, Vice President and Fund Manager exited UTI MF, who was replaced by Ankit Agarwal from Centrum Broking.

In July 2019, Ravi Gopalakrishnan of Canara Robeco Mutual Fund joined Principal MF as head of equity, replacing PVK Mohan who quit in June this year. Mohan’s next move is still not known.

In May 2019, HDFC Mutual Fund’s Senior Equity Fund Manager Srinivas Rao Ravuri quit to join PGIM India Mutual Fund (erstwhile DHFL Pramerica Mutual Fund).

From November 1, Krishna Sanghavi will be joining Mahindra MF as CIO after quitting from Canara Robeco MF where he was the head of equities.

Why the Churn?

Over time, each mutual fund house is now known for their investment approach and reach out to the investor community based on their respective investment strategies and investment products.

It's good for the growth of the fund industry as it shows that the days of star fund manager culture of the early 2000s are now passe, wherein the departure of an X fund manager used to create investor exits from the mutual fund house.