Mutual funds, rating agencies seek clarity on recognition of defaults: Report

FILE PHOTO: The Reserve Bank of India seal is pictured on a gate outside the RBI headquarters in Mumbai

Mutual funds (MFs) and credit-rating agencies are seeking clarity after the central bank and market regulator are divided over the classification of defaults, particularly in non-banking finance companies (NBFCs), said a report by Business Standard.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has given a three-month moratorium to pay loan repayment installments due between March 1 and May 31. But the banking regulator has so far not specified if this relief applies to NBFCs.

Follow LIVE updates on the COVID-19 pandemic here

Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has asked rating agencies to avoid giving the "default" label for companies unable to make their payments during the lockdown, the report said.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the story.

"SEBI's directive to rating firms concerning default recognition is not in sync with the central bank's moratorium, signalling a clash between the two regulators," a source quoted in the report said.

"We have issued a credit alert regarding this and awaiting clarity from regulators to decide the rating actions," another source said as per the report.

Non-convertible debentures (NCDs) and commercial papers worth over Rs 2.5 lakh crore are due to mature in May and June, most of which are held by fund houses, the report said.

SEBI has asked rating agencies to assess the impact of the lockdown on a case-by-case basis, the report said.

The RBI's moratorium on term loans is intended to provide depositors some relief during the nationwide lockdown.