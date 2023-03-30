 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Debt funds’ exposure to NBFCs falls 11.6% YoY to Rs 1.49 lakh cr in January: CareEdge report

Moneycontrol News
Mar 30, 2023 / 08:04 PM IST

On the other hand, bank outstanding credit to non-banking finance companies (NBFC) increased by 31 percent on-year in January to Rs 12.9 lakh crore, report said.

The exposure of mutual funds (MF) to Non-Banking Finance Companies (NBFC) debt instruments fell by 11.6 percent to Rs 1.49 lakh crore in January, while increasing sequentially by 4 percent from December 2022 levels, CareEdge said in a report.

The share of MFs has been on a consistent declining trend for the last several quarters. This is due to a mix of higher interest rates in the bonds markets led by higher long-term government securities rates and risk aversion in the debt capital markets restricting funding availability for NBFCs rated lower than the highest categories, the ratings agency said.

Further, given the relatively lower MFs’ exposure to NBFC debt, the impact of the removal of the indexation benefit for calculation of long-term capital investments in NBFCs is not likely to be material, CareEdge said.

According to the report, investment in corporate debt of NBFCs fell by 22.4 percent year-on-year to Rs 0.67 lakh crore in January 2023, The outstanding investments in commercial papers of NBFCs remained mostly flat (decline of 0.1 percent year-on-year) to Rs 0.81 lakh crore in January 2023.