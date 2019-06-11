App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jun 11, 2019 04:47 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Mutual funds add 5.5 lakh folios in May; liquid funds lead; equity funds hit

Credit risk funds saw the highest drop of 11,800 folios in May.

Himadri Buch @himadribuch
Whatsapp

The mutual fund industry opened 5.54 lakh new folios in May, taking the overall folio count to 8.32-lakh crore, despite payment defaults in the debt market.

The defaults did have an impact though. Investor accounts in credit risk funds and equity funds fell. But the increase in liquid funds propped up the overall numbers.

According to data on Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI), liquid funds that are used for companies to park surplus cash, added the highest 41,927 investor accounts in May, followed by ultra-short duration fund that added 15,404 folios last month.

Close

Under the income/debt categories, credit risk funds saw the highest drop of 11,800 folios in May. Investors seem to have stayed off credit risk funds following numerous credit events, indicating a sharp decline in their risk appetite. This is also evident from the outflows registered in this category.

Himadri Buch
Himadri Buch
Assistant Editor|Moneycontrol.com

As per AMFI, outflows in credit risk funds increased significantly to Rs 4,156 crore as against Rs 1,253 crore in April. Credit-risk funds are debt funds that have at least 65 percent of investments in less than AA-rated paper.

Last 10 months have seen default by IL&FS group companies, rating downgrades of Dewan Housing Finance (DHFL) to 'default', a set of downgrades for multiple companies of Reliance ADAG Group and deadlock over the resolution of mutual funds’ exposure to Essel Group firms.

On the equity side, equity funds saw a drop of 16,000 investor accounts.

Fund managers attributed the fall in a number of investor accounts to volatility in the equity market as investors preferred to stay on the sidelines ahead of the election outcome on May 23.

Assets under management of the mutual fund industry stood at Rs 25.43 lakh crore at end of May, up 5 percent month-on-month, as per AMFI data.

MFs received net fresh flows of nearly Rs 77,000 crore in May, mainly driven by stable inflows into liquid funds and modest equity figures.
First Published on Jun 11, 2019 04:47 pm

tags #Business #folios #MFnews

most popular

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.