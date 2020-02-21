Mutual Fund Retirement Plan: Learn How Mutual Funds Can Perk Retirement

There will come a stage in life when one's bank account stops getting credited with his/her monthly salary. But just because your income has stopped your expenses needn't stop. If your kids haven't settled down in life, or if you have a daughter to get married off, or some renovation works to be carried out on house, or other such pressing needs, you will have to turn to some investments. Or simply, if yours is a non-pensionable job, you will require some money to keep yourself going. It is here that mutual funds come into play.

To benefit from a regular income in post-retirement days, the most popular options could be fixed deposits or dividend plans of mutual funds. While fixed deposits offer you a minimal amount as interests, when it comes to monthly basis, even while assuring the safety of principal amount, those looking for some extra income will be looking forward to investing in dividend plans and MIPs (monthly income plans) of mutual funds. However, even better could be a systematic withdrawal plan or SWP. So, to realise this post-retirement benefits, it is better you make some productive investment now itself.

A Systematic Withdrawal Plan or SWP is the inverse of SIP (systematic investment plan, wherein you invest every month) and offers you with an option where you can periodically, usually every month, redeem a specific amount from your mutual fund investment. The amount to be withdrawn is your choice and you can revise the figure anytime you wish to. Before getting into how one can make use of SWPs to generate optimal returns, let us discuss the major apprehensions or misconceptions about SWPs in comparison to dividend plans.

It is considered that SWP is an inconvenient and complicated process while you get regular income from dividend plans, and capital gain taxes in SWP will reduce the effective return while dividends are tax-free. However, one has to understand that dividends in mutual funds are not a certainty. Even if you have chosen a monthly dividend option for a particular fund, the fund is not mandated to payout dividend every month. Also, the dividend amount keeps varying. Since funds pay dividend only out of the surplus actual profits which are not steady, the dividend amount will fluctuate and at times may not meet your expectation.

Also, dividends are not tax-free or tax-efficient either, especially in the case of debt funds. Under the systematic withdrawal plan, while you redeem, only a part of the redemption is your gain and taxed. Since only the main component is taxed, unlike the dividend option where the entire dividend amount is being taxed, even in the highest tax slab, the tax outgo is much lower. When the withdrawal extends for more than three years, you will benefit out of long-term capital gain indexation, which will make you more tax-efficient than previous years. Unlike dividend plan where the quantum and frequency of dividends are uncertain, SWPs also let you decide on the frequency and when you want to receive your periodic income, thereby granting you better control of finances.