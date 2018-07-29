App
Last Updated : Jul 29, 2018 08:25 PM IST | Source: PTI

Muthoot Microfin files DRHP with Sebi for IPO

The equity shares are proposed to be listed on BSE and NSE, it said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Muthoot Microfin today said it has filed draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) for an initial public offering with the capital markets regulator Sebi.

"Muthoot Microfin Ltd, part of the Muthoot Pappachan Group, filed a Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP) for an initial public offering of equity shares of face value of rs 10 each for cash at a price per equity share (including a share premium (offer) comprising a fresh issue aggregating up to Rs 500 crore (fresh issue) and an offer for sale of up to 16,310,072 equity shares," the company said in a statement.

Muthoot Microfin is focussed on providing micro loans to women customers predominantly in rural areas.
