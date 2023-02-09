 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
MC Exclusive | Seeing tough competition from banks, Muthoot Finance to step up gold loan growth, says MD & CEO

Jinit Parmar
Feb 09, 2023 / 10:42 AM IST

The NBFC expects to grow its gold loan book by 5 percent by the end of the current fiscal year, says George Muthoot. He says after Budget 2023, NBFCs are not in a position to issue NCDs and this has affected retail investors.

Muthoot Finance on February 7, reported a 12.4 percent year-on-year (YoY) decline in net profit at Rs 901.6 crore for the third quarter that ended on December 31, 2022.

Gold loan-focused non-banking financial company (NBFC) Muthoot Finance is targeting a 5 percent growth in assets under management (AUM) in the gold loan sector by March 2023, managing director and chief executive officer (MD & CEO) George Alexander Muthoot told Moneycontrol in an exclusive interview on February 9.

The NBFC, which is one of the largest gold loan lenders, is expecting tough competition from banks and rivals, Muthoot said.

In a detailed chat, Muthoot also spoke about a range of other issues, including the group’s focus on MSMEs (micro, small and medium enterprises), retail and housing segments. Edited excerpts: