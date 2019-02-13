Present
Last Updated : Feb 13, 2019 06:16 PM IST

Muthoot Finance to raise up to Rs 750 cr through bonds

The base size of the issue of Rs 100 crore, with an option to retain oversubscription up to Rs 650 crore.

Non-banking finance company, Muthoot Finance on Wednesday said it plans to raise up to Rs 750 crore through non-convertible debentures (NCDs).



It offers nine investment options for secured NCDs with monthly, annual interest payment frequency or on maturity redemption payments with effective yield between 9.25-10 percent per annum.

"The funds raised through this issue will be utilised primarily for lending activities of the company," a statement said.

The issue will open on February 14 and closes on March 14. It also has an option to close on earlier date or extended date.

The lead managers to the issue are Edelweiss Financial Services and A K Capital Services.

The NCDs are proposed to be listed on BSE.
First Published on Feb 13, 2019 06:14 pm

tags #Bond News #Business #Market news #Muthoot Finance

