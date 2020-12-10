Muthoot Finance to raise up to Rs 1,000 crore via NCDs

live bse live

Gold loan lender Muthoot Finance Ltd plans to raise Rs 1,000 crore through Secured Redeemable Non-Convertible Debenture issue, the company said in a release on December 10.

Muthoot plans to raise funds through public issue of Secured Redeemable Non-Convertible Debentures with a face value of Rs 1,000 each. The issue is with a base issue size of Rs 100 crore with an option to retain oversubscription up to Rs 900 crore aggregating up to tranche limit of Rs 1,000 crore, the company said.

The NCDs are proposed to be listed on BSE. The allotment will be on a first-come-first-serve basis. There are six investment options for Secured NCDs with ‘Monthly’ or ‘Annual’ interest payment frequency or ‘on maturity redemption’ payments with coupon ranging from 6.75 percent p.a to 7.75 percent p.a.

The issue will open on December 11, 2020, and close on January 5, 2021, with an option to close on such earlier date or extended date as may be decided by the Board of Directors or NCD committee, Muthoot said.

The Secured NCDs proposed to be issued under this Issue have been rated CRISIL AA/Positive by CRISIL and [ICRA] AA (Stable) by ICRA. The rating of the Secured NCDs by CRISIL and ICRA indicates “high degree of safety regarding timely servicing of financial obligations”, according to the company release.

Muthoot Finance’s net profit stood at Rs 1,735 crore for the half year ended September 30, 2020, and loan assets stood at Rs 47,016 crore as at September 30, 2020.