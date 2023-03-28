Muthoot Finance to pre-pay $550 million external commercial borrowings

Gold loan lender Muthoot Finance announced in an exchange filing on March 28 that it plans to pre-pay $550 million of external commercial borrowings due on September 02, 2023.

These funds were raised in tranches under the Global Medium Term Notes (GMTN) Programme.

The company raised these funds in 2020 for a tenure of three years.

Last month, the Gold loan non-banking finance company launched the tranche V of its secured issue of non-convertible debentures (NCDs).

It has a base issue size of Rs 100 crore with an option to retain oversubscription up to Rs 400 crore aggregating up to a tranche limit of Rs 500 crore.