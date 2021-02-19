Muthoot Finance plans to raise Rs 6,000 crore via bonds

Source: Reuters

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Muthoot Finance on Friday said its board has approved a proposal to raise up to Rs 6,000 crore by issuing non convertible debentures (NCDs).

The funds would be raised by way of private placement of redeemable NCDs to be issued in one or more tranches as may be decided by the board or a committee there of from time to time, it said in a BSE filing.

Muthoot Finance stock was trading nearly flat at Rs 1,294.55 on BSE.