    Muthoot Finance declares interim dividend of Rs 20/share for FY23

    The record date for reckoning the shareholders who will entitled to receive the said dividend shall be April 26, 2022.

    April 18, 2022 / 08:58 PM IST
     
     
    Muthoot Finance Ltd, the country's India's largest gold loan company, on April 18 announced an interim dividend of Rs 20 per equity share, or 200 percent, for the financial year 2022-23, it said in a regulatory filing.

    As per the filing, the dividend will be paid to the shareholders within 30 days from the date of declaration, said Muthoot Finance.

    The record date for reckoning the shareholders who will entitled to receive the said dividend shall be April 26, 2022, added the firm.

    The firm paid a similar interim dividend earlier in the previous FY as well.

    "We take this opportunity to thank all our shareholders for their constant support and trust in Muthoot Finance. We remain committed to create value for shareholders and further strengthen our leadership position in the gold finance sector. We are seeing pick up in the demand for gold loans and as economic activity revives, we believe that the upcoming quarters will be promising," Muthoot Finance MD George Alexander Muthoot said while declaring the interim dividend.

    Muthoot Finance shares closed at Rs 1,320.25 a piece on the BSE on April 18, down 1.18 percent.



    first published: Apr 18, 2022 08:58 pm
