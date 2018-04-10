App
Apr 10, 2018 10:11 PM IST | Source: PTI

Muthoot Finance closes Rs 3,000 cr NCD issue after oversubscription on Day 2

The non-convertible redeemable debentures (NCD) of face value of Rs 1,000 each aggregating up to Rs 3000 crore received subscription of Rs 3,672 crore, according to the data available on BSE as of April 10, 2018, the company said in a statement.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Gold loan company Muthoot Finance today said it has closed its Rs 3,000 crore NCD issue on the second day following oversubscription of the offer.

The issue which opened for subscription on Monday garnered overwhelming response from HNIs and retail investors, it said further. This was the 18th series of public issue of NCDs by the company.

The company has filed a shelf prospectus for issue of secured redeemable NCD of face value of Rs 1,000 each aggregating up to Rs 3000 crore, it said.

The secured NCDs are proposed to be listed on BSE Limited. In the current issue, there are 10 investment options for Secured NCDs with monthly or annual interest payment frequency or on maturity redemption payments with effective yield per annum ranging from 8 per cent to 9 per cent.

