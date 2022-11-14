 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Muthoot Finance aims to grow consolidated AUM by 10% in FY23, MD says 

Siddhi Nayak
Nov 14, 2022 / 11:59 AM IST

The Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC) expects to disburse gold loans worth Rs 8,000-9,000 crore every quarter and raise funds worth Rs 300-500 crore through a sale of bonds next month, George Alexander Muthoot said

Kochi, Kerala-based Muthoot Finance is targeting a 10 percent increase in consolidated Assets Under Management to grow by 10 percent this financial year, Managing Director (MD) George Alexander Muthoot said in an interview with Moneycontrol.

On November 12, the non-banking financial company reported a 10 percent drop in consolidated net profit for the July-September quarter. Net profit in the quarter fell to Rs 891.86 crore from Rs 1,001.96 crore in the same period last year.

Consolidated loan AUM increased to Rs 64,356 crore, up by 6 percent year-on-year (YoY) in the April-September period.

Muthoot Finance opened 24 branches in July-September.

In the interview with Moneycontrol, Muthoot said the company expects to disburse gold loans worth Rs 8,000-9,000 crore every quarter and raise funds worth Rs 300-500 crore through a public issue of bonds next month, the MD said. The gold-focused NBFC is also aiming to open 126 branches by December, he added.

Edited excerpts: 