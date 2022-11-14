Muthoot Finance aims to grow consolidated AUM by 10% in FY23, MD says 

Kochi, Kerala-based Muthoot Finance is targeting a 10 percent increase in consolidated Assets Under Management to grow by 10 percent this financial year, Managing Director (MD) George Alexander Muthoot said in an interview with Moneycontrol.

On November 12, the non-banking financial company reported a 10 percent drop in consolidated net profit for the July-September quarter. Net profit in the quarter fell to Rs 891.86 crore from Rs 1,001.96 crore in the same period last year.

Consolidated loan AUM increased to Rs 64,356 crore, up by 6 percent year-on-year (YoY) in the April-September period.

Muthoot Finance opened 24 branches in July-September.

In the interview with Moneycontrol, Muthoot said the company expects to disburse gold loans worth Rs 8,000-9,000 crore every quarter and raise funds worth Rs 300-500 crore through a public issue of bonds next month, the MD said. The gold-focused NBFC is also aiming to open 126 branches by December, he added.

Edited excerpts:

How is the gold loan book faring?

The economy is showing signs of revival. Gold loans contracted in the April-June quarter by about Rs 1,000 crore. In the July-September quarter, we grew by Rs 500 crore, which translates into 1 percent growth. I think Q3 (October-December) and Q4 (January-March) should see better growth in AUM because the economy is reviving and gold loan demand is also robust. So by Q3 and Q4, we expect that our gold loan AUM should grow by 10 percent.

By how much will the consolidated AUM grow?

Consolidated AUM will also grow by 10% in FY23.

What was the amount of gold loans that you disbursed in July-September? Can the momentum continue?

We disbursed gold loans worth Rs 9,000 crore in the July-September quarter. The average tenor of these loans is about 3-4 months. We have been disbursing gold loans of around Rs 8,000 to Rs 9,000 crore every quarter and we will continue to do that in the coming quarters also.

Also read: Banks may see higher retail loan slippages as inflation, job losses bite borrowers

Banks are venturing aggressively into the gold loan space. Has that deterred your business?

Banks have been going aggressive on gold loans because their other portfolios are not doing well. They do have an advantage because of their vast network of branches and presence. But what we are seeing is that we are still able to maintain our business; customers are still coming to us. What we are seeing is that the gold loan market is expanding. Customers are willing to pledge gold either with a money lender or an NBFC or a bank. At present, banks are getting a bigger share of the market, but our strategy is to excel further in customer service to serve the existing customer as well as to attract the new segments alongside offering a wide range of products.

What about your non-gold loan portfolio? Will you look at growing that?

We have already ventured into housing finance, salaried personal loans and vehicle loans to our customers. We had started this 2-3 years back but unfortunately, we were hit by COVID. But now as the economy is picking up pace, we should be growing these segments as well.

Do you see any signs of stress on your book at present?

Ninety percent of our book comprises gold loans; NPAs (Non-Performing Assets) in gold loan will not result in writeoffs as we have collateral of gold jewellery, which can be liquidated easily. NPAs in other segments are within industry standards and we don’t see major asset quality hiccups there.

Coming to your microfinance book. Do you think inflation and rising interest rates will pose a concern?

I don’t think the microfinance book will see any major stress due to inflationary concerns and the RBI (Reserve Bank of India) raising rates. The overall economy is growing. For several months, we have not seen a sharp increase in defaults. The repayment trends are encouraging.

Any plans to raise capital?

We have about 31 percent capital adequacy, much higher than the regulatory requirement of 15 percent. We have a mix of bank funding and non-convertible debentures (NCD). Banks are generally willing to lend to us because of our good credit rating. Funding has not been an issue for us. Last month, we raised about Rs 267 crore via public issue of bonds. We will be going for another public issue of bonds worth Rs 300-500 crore next month. Funding has never been an issue for us and our cost of funds has been at around 8 percent currently.

What would be your guidance on margins?

Our net interest margins are currently at around 11 percent. At some point of time, we did have a NIM (Net Interest Margin) of 13-14 percent, but that was a one-off. We are comfortable with 11 percent NIMs. We have to remember that our operating expenses are high for which we need a higher NIM. I think going forward, the NIM can probably grow by 0.5-1 percent by FY23. This is a decent NIM.

Any plans to expand branches?

We had received permission from the RBI to open 150 branches three months ago. Out of that, we opened 24 branches in July-September. The remaining 126 branches are at various stages of completion. Hopefully, we will open them by December. After that, if we see the need to still open more branches, we will approach the RBI again.​