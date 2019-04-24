Muthoot Capital to raise Rs 200-400 crore equity in FY20, loan growth pegged at 28%

Muthoot Capital Services, an arm of Muthoot Pappachan Group, plans to raise Rs 200-400 crore equity by the end of the current financial year. It aims to achieve the Rs 3,500 crore on its loan book targeted during the previous fundraising round in 2017.

The capital adequacy ratio of the non-banking finance company (NBFC) stood at 21.9 percent in the March-ended quarter. In November 2017, Muthoot Capital had raised Rs 165 crore via qualified institutional placement (QIP) to boost its Tier-I capital and diluted the promoters' stake by 12.43 percent.

"No numbers have been discussed yet, but considering our last QIP was Rs 165 crore, one can safely assume it will be in the range of Rs 200-400 crore in the current financial year," said Vinod Panicker, CFO, Muthoot Capital Services. He added the company would also raise Rs 1,000-1,200 crore in FY20.

Muthoot Capital, on April 24, reported a net profit of Rs 18.35 crore in the March-ended quarter, 15 percent lower as compared to Rs 21.52 crore in the same period last year, owing to higher borrowing costs amid tight liquidity conditions. Its borrowing cost rose to 10.1 percent in January-March 2019, from 9.3 percent in the same quarter last year.

Panicker said the borrowing cost is likely to further go up by 20-30 basis points in the April-June quarter, before stabilizing in the coming quarters.

The NBFC will hire 400-450 dealers and marketing agents in the current financial year to support growth. It hired over 600 employees in the previous year, taking the total headcount to 2,900 at the end of March 2019. It will also increase the number of business touch-points from 7,200 in FY19 to 8,500 in FY20. These include dealers, sub-dealers, marketing agents, Muthoot Fincorp branches and mobile app.

Panicker expects the company's Eastern and Northern operations to contribute higher to the loan book, as compared to the South, where it is regionally more dominant. In the March-ended quarter, about 31 percent of the loan book was from areas other than the South. This is expected to go up to 40 percent going forward, he said.