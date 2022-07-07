Must promote rubber, plastic product exports to boost economy, says RBI working paper

A Reserve Bank of India (RBI) working paper released on July 7 highlighted the need for the promotion of exports in sectors with high multipliers but have a lower export share.

These sectors include the manufacture of rubber and plastic products, computer, electronic, and optical products, and export promotion measures in these sectors can reap maximum benefits for the economy, according to the working paper authored by Saurabh Sharma, Ipsita Padhi and Deba Prasad Rath.

In economic parlance, a multiplier refers to an economic factor that, when applied, amplifies the effect of some other outcome. Leakage, on the other hand, refers to capital or income that diverges from some kind of iterative system.

The paper observed that the exports of petroleum products, basic metals, chemical products, motor vehicles and other transport equipment are import-intensive, meaning they have greater export share and high backward leakages. As excessive import duties on the imported intermediates used in the production of goods in these sectors could make exports uncompetitive, rationalisation of the import duty on imported intermediates is advantageous, it said.

The identification of leakages is important for a number of reasons, the paper said. It helps analyse the relationship of leakages with linkages and enables to infer the impact of international trade on the domestic economy, the paper said.

“At the same time, the import penetration may also have a detrimental effect on employment creation,” according to the paper.

Also, to the extent that the domestic firms are unable to compete with imported goods on account of supply constraints such as infrastructure bottlenecks, erratic electricity supply and rigid labour laws, rather than lack of technical know-how, appropriate policy actions are needed to make domestic goods internationally competitive, it said.

The working paper comes against the backdrop of the government’s Aatmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan, the mission towards making India self-reliant.

Meanwhile, a separate working paper by the RBI staff analysed the asset portfolio dynamics of banks and the impact of their investment in government securities on their profitability.

“The empirical analysis indicates that weak economic conditions and stressed asset quality encourage banks to increase their investments in government securities suggesting a portfolio rebalancing channel,” the paper authored by Sanjay Singh, Garima Wahi and Muneesh Kapur said.

Higher investment by banks in government securities in the face of higher government borrowings indicates the operation of a crowding-out channel, and its impact can be mitigated to an extent by the central bank’s market operations.

Overall, policies aimed at strengthening the asset quality and capital position of the banks can lead to an enhanced flow of bank credit to the productive sectors, the paper showed.