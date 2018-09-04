App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Sep 04, 2018 11:31 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Must focus on growing our market share, Bharti Airtel CEO Gopal Vittal tells staff

In the letter, Vittal said the entire telecom industry has sailed through some difficult times but acknowledged the opportunity to serve 1.3 billion customers in India

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Bharti Airtel’s India CEO Gopal Vittal urged employees to take efforts to gain revenue market share (RMS) in the next two years, saying factors such as network expansion, content collaborations and a lean organisation are already in place.

In a letter to employees, Vittal said the entire telecom industry has sailed through some difficult times, but acknowledged the opportunity to serve 1.3 billion customers in India, along with competitors including Vodafone Idea and Reliance Jio Infocomm.

He pressed on the importance of privacy and data protection for Airtel’s 345 million customers, according to an Economic Times report.

The newly merged entity Vodafone Idea knocked Bharti Airtel off its no 1 perch with respect to RMS last week, although the latter is only short of 50 basis points from Vodafone Idea’s 32.2 percent.

related news

Jio’s entry in the telecom space in September 2016 triggered a price war leading to the merger of Vodafone and Idea. Joining Idea and Vodafone India, Airtel India reported losses for the last two quarters.

Vittal highlighted that the Rs 50,000 crore of industry revenue and Rs 1 lakh crore of assets had to be written off due to the tariff war that followed, resulting in 'hundreds of thousands of jobs lost and a merger of the number two and three player'. He also cited positives like customers are speaking 1.5 times more and using 9 times more data than earlier.

Despite the disruptive activities in the market, he said Airtel continues to grow and must do the same in the future. “Our annual capex has grown from a high of Rs 16,000 crore to Rs 24,000 crore, largely covered by our operational cash flows. Our balance sheet will remain solid.”

He stated that Airtel will focus on growing its market share in the next two years and the uncertainty and flux in the industry will be of help to the company.

Disclaimer: Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments
First Published on Sep 4, 2018 11:31 am

tags #Airtel #Bharti Airtel #Business #Companies #India #Telecom

most popular

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.