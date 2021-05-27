Must fight supply-side inflation pressures to use policy space for growth: RBI

Central bankers managed the needs of the economy with their kid gloves on.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has said in its annual report for 2020-21 that further efforts must be made to mitigate supply-side driven inflation pressures. Inflation remains a key concern and constrains monetary policy from using the space available to act in support of growth, the central bank said in the report.

The pace of economic recovery in 2020-21 turned out to be faster than anticipated, the RBI said. Yet the outlook is weighed down by several uncertainties, and would depend upon the evolving trajectory of Covid-19 infections and vaccinations, it observed.

“A durable recovery will be dependent on continued policy support,” the RBI said in the report, adding, “Monetary policy will monitor closely all threats to price stability to anchor broader macroeconomic and financial stability while continuing with the accommodative stance.”

The monetary policy committee (MPC) has reduced the repo rate by 250 basis points (bps) since February 2019 in a bid to revive economic growth. Since October 2020, though, policy reviews have been held under the cloud of intensifying inflationary pressures.

Even as some macroeconomic indicators showed early signs of recovery, the MPC has chosen to stand pat on rates since then in hopes that the recovery will become broad-based. It has looked through the rise in inflation and held them to be the outcome of supply-side bottlenecks.

The next monetary policy review is scheduled for June 2 to 4. The RBI’s remarks on inflation in the annual report show that the central bank continues to be concerned about inflationary pressures and its implications for monetary policy. Retail inflation as measured by the consumer price index eased to 4.29% in April 2021 from 5.52% in March.

Monetary transmission – changes in banks’ deposit and lending rates in response to the changes in the policy repo rate – improved considerably during 2020-21, aided by systemic surplus liquidity, sluggish credit demand and the external benchmark-based pricing of floating rate loans to select sectors.

At the same time, the transmission to deposit and lending interest rates has been uneven across bank groups. Foreign banks’ low cost and lower duration deposits enabled them to make quick adjustments in response to policy rate changes.

“On the other hand, the public sector banks depend more on retail term deposits and face competition from alternative saving instruments like small savings, constraining them from lowering rates in sync with the policy rate,” the RBI said, implying that deposit rates at these banks were stickier. Private sector banks exhibited better transmission in terms of weighted average domestic term deposit rates.

However, weighted average lending rates on fresh rupee loans and outstanding loans declined more for public sector banks than their private counterparts.