 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusiness

Musk Keeps Silent After Twitter Users Say He Should Quit as Boss

New York Times
Dec 20, 2022 / 04:01 PM IST

Elon Musk has stayed silent on whether he will remain the head of Twitter.

Elon Musk had told a Delaware court in November that he would reduce his time at Twitter and eventually find a new leader to run the company.

The billionaire had asked his Twitter users Sunday whether he should step down as the leader of the social media site. More than 17 million votes were cast and delivered a clear verdict: 57.5% said he should quit, in a Twitter “poll” that closed after 12 hours on Monday.

Musk had said he would abide by the results of the vote. But hours after the vote closed, there was no acknowledgment from Musk on Twitter.

If he follows through, Musk will be handing over the reins of the company that he bought for $44 billion in late October. The turbulent weeks since then have been marked by mass layoffs at the company, falling advertising sales, executive resignations and the suspensions of various high-profile user accounts for infractions of newly invented policy.

On Sunday, Twitter announced a policy to prevent users from sharing links and user names from other social platforms, like Instagram, Facebook and Mastodon, and then apparently curtailed the same policy.

But for some users, the chaotic weekend was a breaking point.

Musk’s latest actions with Twitter were “the last straw,” Paul Graham, a founder of the startup accelerator Y Combinator, tweeted on Sunday. Graham had supported Musk’s takeover, but on Sunday he wrote, “I give up. You can find a link to my new Mastodon profile on my site.” His account was briefly suspended.