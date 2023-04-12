 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsBusiness

Municipal Bonds in India: Unlocking Urban Development and Investment Opportunities for Investors

Apr 12, 2023 / 03:28 PM IST

These bonds come with a fixed maturity period and investors earn a fixed interest rate on them.

bonds

Municipal bonds, also known as "munibonds," are financial instruments that municipal corporations and other associated bodies in India issue to raise funds. These bonds come with a fixed maturity period and investors earn a fixed interest rate on them. Municipal bonds can contribute to bridging India's infrastructure gap and can be used to fund infrastructure projects such as roads bridges and water supply systems. In 1997, the Bengaluru municipal corporation (BMC) initiated the first bond issue in India, which was then followed by the Ahmedabad MC in 1998. Subsequently, several other cities and provinces, such as Pune and Hyderabad, have also taken up similar bond issues.

Municipal bond markets in India have not been as successful as expected even after a decade of decentralization initiatives. However, recent developments suggest that municipal bonds may be gaining traction in India.

Between 2017 and 2022, municipal bonds have raised Rs 3840 crores. Grant-in-aid, therefore, has remained the main form of funding for urban transformation. Municipal bonds can provide a reliable option for investors, while also providing a source of funding for local government projects.
One of the key benefits of municipal bonds is that they offer a safe and secure investment option for investors. Municipal bonds are typically backed by the creditworthiness of the issuer - in this case, the municipal corporation or other associated body. This means that investors can be confident that their investment is safe and that they will receive the promised interest payments on time.

The Need for Municipal Bonds India