Municipal Bonds in India: Unlocking Urban Development and Investment Opportunities for Investors

Municipal bonds, also known as "munibonds," are financial instruments that municipal corporations and other associated bodies in India issue to raise funds. These bonds come with a fixed maturity period and investors earn a fixed interest rate on them. Municipal bonds can contribute to bridging India's infrastructure gap and can be used to fund infrastructure projects such as roads bridges and water supply systems. In 1997, the Bengaluru municipal corporation (BMC) initiated the first bond issue in India, which was then followed by the Ahmedabad MC in 1998. Subsequently, several other cities and provinces, such as Pune and Hyderabad, have also taken up similar bond issues.

Municipal bond markets in India have not been as successful as expected even after a decade of decentralization initiatives. However, recent developments suggest that municipal bonds may be gaining traction in India.

Between 2017 and 2022, municipal bonds have raised Rs 3840 crores. Grant-in-aid, therefore, has remained the main form of funding for urban transformation. Municipal bonds can provide a reliable option for investors, while also providing a source of funding for local government projects.

One of the key benefits of municipal bonds is that they offer a safe and secure investment option for investors. Municipal bonds are typically backed by the creditworthiness of the issuer - in this case, the municipal corporation or other associated body. This means that investors can be confident that their investment is safe and that they will receive the promised interest payments on time.

The Need for Municipal Bonds India

According to a recent World Bank assessment, India will need to invest $840 billion in urban infrastructure over the next 15 years, or $55 billion annually, in order to adequately fulfil the needs of its rapidly expanding urban population.

It is projected that by 2036, 40% of India's population, equivalent to 600 million people, will be residing in urban cities. This will add further strain on the already limited urban infrastructure and services, with an increased need for clean drinking water, dependable power supply, safe and efficient road transport, and other essential services. Presently, more than 75 percent of funding for city infrastructure comes from the central and state governments, while urban local bodies finance only 15 percent through their own surplus revenues.

At present, private sources are only financing 5 percent of the infrastructure requirements of Indian cities. As the government's present (2018) yearly investment in urban infrastructure is limited to $16 billion, a substantial portion of the shortfall in funding will have to be met by private financing.

Municipal bonds can provide local governments with a reliable and cost-effective way to finance these projects. the need for municipal bonds in India in 2023 is significant, as evidenced by the need for infrastructure development, the vulnerability to climate change impacts and the potential for decentralization of funding through the capital markets. The increasing interest in municipal bonds also suggests a growing awareness of their benefits among local governments and investors.

Features of Municipal Bonds in India

Municipal bonds in India are issued by municipalities, municipal corporations, and others. The bonds are typically issued for a fixed term, with interest rates paid annually or semi-annually. The maturity periods of these bonds range from one year to several decades, with longer maturity bonds typically offering higher interest rates.

Municipal bonds in India are typically issued in denominations of Rs 1,000 and can be purchased by individuals, companies, and other institutions. The minimum investment amount varies from one issue to another, but it is generally around Rs 10,000 for public issues.

Significance of Municipal Bonds in India

Municipal bonds are significant in India for several reasons. Primarily, they provide an alternative investment option for retail and institutional investors. In the past, retail investors were limited to investing in bank fixed deposits, post office schemes, and gold. The introduction of municipal bonds has provided an additional investment option for these investors, which can help diversify their portfolios and potentially provide higher returns.

Furthermore, municipal bonds are significant in India as they provide a stable source of funding for infrastructure projects. Municipalities need funding to build roads, bridges, schools, hospitals, and other public works. Municipal bonds provide an alternative to traditional sources of financing, such as bank loans, which can be difficult to obtain for smaller municipalities.

Additionally, municipal bonds are significant in India as they can help improve the creditworthiness of local authorities. By issuing bonds and NCDs, municipalities can demonstrate their ability to raise funds in the capital market, which can help improve their creditworthiness and make it easier for them to obtain funding in the future.

Factors Driving the Growth of Municipal Bonds in India

Several factors have contributed to the growth of the municipal bond market in India. One of the key drivers has been the increasing demand for infrastructure development in the country. Municipalities and local authorities need funding to build roads, bridges, schools, hospitals, and other public works, and municipal bonds have become an important source of financing for these projects.

Another factor driving the growth of municipal bonds in India has been the government's efforts to promote the development of the bond market. The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has taken several steps to promote the development of the bond market, including the introduction of regulations that allow for the issuance of municipal bonds.

In addition, the government has taken steps to promote transparency and accountability in the municipal bond market. The Ministry of Urban Development has established guidelines for the issuance of municipal bonds, which require issuers to disclose information about the projects being funded by the bonds and the risks associated with the investments.

Future Outlook for Municipal Bonds in India

Despite the challenges facing the municipal bond market in India, the outlook for the market is generally positive. The government's efforts to promote the development of municipal corporations are expected to continue, which should help to increase the availability of financing for infrastructure development projects.

In addition, the introduction of regulations that allow for the issuance of municipal bonds has helped to increase transparency and accountability in the market. The guidelines established by the Ministry of Urban Development have helped to ensure that investors have access to information about the projects being funded by the bonds and the risks associated with their investments.

The development of credit rating agencies that specialize in rating municipal bonds is expected to help improve the creditworthiness of issuers and increase investor confidence in the market. This, in turn, should help to increase liquidity in the market and make it easier for investors to sell their bonds if they need to raise cash quickly.

Benefits of investing in Municipal Bonds

Steady and Reliable Income Stream: One of the main benefits of investing in municipal bonds in India is the steady and reliable income stream that they provide. Municipal bonds typically offer a fixed rate of interest, which is paid out to investors on a regular basis. This can be particularly attractive for investors who are looking for a source of income that is less volatile than stocks or other securities.

According to data from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), municipal bonds in India typically offer coupons in the range of 5-10 percent. While this may be lower than the coupon offered by other securities, such as corporate bonds, it is important to note that municipal bonds are typically less risky than other types of bonds.

Diversification: Investing in municipal bonds in India can also provide investors with diversification benefits. Municipal bonds are issued by a wide range of issuers, including state governments, local authorities, and public sector entities. This can help investors diversify their portfolios and potentially reduce their overall risk.

The growth of the municipal bond market in India has the potential to have a significant impact on the economy, by financing critical infrastructure projects and creating jobs. The favourable policy environment and increasing awareness among investors have contributed to the growth of the market. However, investors need to be aware of the risks associated with investing in municipal bonds, including credit and liquidity risks. As the market continues to grow, it will be important to address these risks to ensure the long-term sustainability of the market.

These articles are not written by Moneycontrol editorial