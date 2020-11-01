Mumbai’s priciest neighbourhood Malabar Hill will soon have to fight for its supremacy

There is little doubt that Malabar Hill is the most affluent neighbourhood of Mumbai. It houses some of the wealthiest industrialists of India. Several nations have their consulate in that radius. The official residence of Maharashtra’s chief minister is in that locality. The founder of Pakistan, Muhammad Ali Jinnah, also stayed in the tony zone before India’s Independence and partition. His far wealthier friend and later father-in-law lived a few yards away. Yet, the most visible residence in Malabar Hill is that of the governor of Maharashtra —the Raj Bhavan. That is an appropriate tribute to the entity that put Malabar Hill on the map.

Governor Elphinstone makes the first move

Mountstuart Elphinstone built the first bungalow in that area when he was the governor of Bombay between 1819-27. Given the authority that governors commanded during the British rule, Elphinstone’s move to Malabar Hill triggered a rush of the influential and the affluent. In a short period, it was to emerge as a trendy and wealthy neighbourhood.

Two centuries later, Malabar Hill retains its exclusivity tag. Its neighbouring locality, Nepean Sea Road, often used interchangeably with Malabar Hill, is not lagging in terms of exclusivity or status.

The sea-views are soothing. Greenery is in abundance. The infrastructure is superior. It is largely residential and peaceful. Many of the buildings in Malabar Hill actually look nice and have stood the test of time. Given the marginal new construction that has taken place over the decades, the new supply of apartments has been restricted. Projects like Lodha Seamont, South Ridge and Runwal’s The Residence are the new/upcoming projects in the vicinity.

Prices of apartments in that locality are jaw-dropping for most Indians who are unfamiliar with this market. Real estate data aggregator Zapkey, which maintains transaction data across Mumbai, puts the numbers in perspective. From its select universe of projects, it shows that 278 sale transactions materialised in Malabar Hill over the last decade. Of these, 62 percent transactions were priced in excess of Rs 5 crore.

Malabar Hill on the slope

Yet, it will be accurate to say that Malabar Hill has seen reduced interest on account of the shift in economic geography.

Until segments like the finance capital and the diamond market stayed in South Mumbai, Malabar Hill remained a prime address for entrepreneurs involved in these businesses. Then the action moved to the new business district at Bandra Kurla Complex in north Mumbai. Other locations with better connectivity found themselves in the spotlight and Malabar Hill took a backseat.

Personally, I stayed for a decade not too far away from Malabar Hill—at Pedder Road. I visited that locality frequently and quite liked the peace of a predominantly residential area. It had a large young population that kept it vibrant.

Now, a slow churn is underway. Alok Bagri, a resident of the locality, says that “most of the residents here have lived in joint families. There is, however, a pattern of families going nuclear, hence a trend of disposing an apartment here and buying two apartments elsewhere is catching on”.

Needed—vibrancy

Its big challenge is in the demographics and the ageing population that lives there. As families expand with few affordable options in the vicinity, the younger generation has been forced to look elsewhere. As long-time Malabar Hill resident Gargi Pareek points out, “The vibrancy around the area has certainly fallen. Besides, the younger generation prefers self-sufficient township residences or buildings close to today’s commercial hubs.”

That has had an impact on its rental market, as well-earning young and mid-age professionals prefer locations that have a robust social infrastructure.

Today it is not uncommon to see rentals in the suburb of Bandra on par or even exceed those for Malabar Hill. Besides, most of today’s tenants do not appreciate the firm dietary restrictions (vegetarian) posed by most buildings of the neighbourhood.

At its core, the biggest obstacle for the affluent neighbourhood (and South Bombay in general) is that it priced itself out for far too long. In doing so, it drove all the new energy and dynamism to locations that offered a more cosmopolitan and vibrant set-up. It is still the most prosperous locality of Mumbai but to retain that tag, it will need to go back to the reason that made it that way—people.

It is said that Jinnah built his house at Malabar Hill in 1940 to announce his arrival as a successful man. Almost a century later, the demonstration of a successful individual may not necessarily lie in owning a piece of real estate in Malabar Hill. The prosperous neighbourhood will soon have to fight for its supremacy in Mumbai.

(When not busy with his newstoon platform Snapnews, Vishal Bhargava is a real estate enthusiast who views and reviews new projects. The views are personal.)