English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event:Watch the manufacturing industry step into the digital age. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Mumbai traffic police urges people to demand helmets from dealers while buying two-wheelers

    Additional commissioner of police (traffic) Mahesh Patil issued a statement in this regard on Wednesday, reminding two-wheeler manufacturers to provide the protective gear with vehicles, he said.

    PTI
    June 16, 2022 / 02:01 PM IST
    Representative Image Source: Twitter

    Representative Image Source: Twitter


    The Mumbai police has appealed to people to demand helmets from dealers while purchasing two-wheelers, an official said on Thursday.


    Additional commissioner of police (traffic) Mahesh Patil issued a statement in this regard on Wednesday, reminding two-wheeler manufacturers to provide the protective gear with vehicles, he said.


    As per the statement, section 138 (4) (f) of the Central Motor Vehicles Rules mandates manufacturers to provide helmets to buyers at the time of purchase of two-wheelers.


    The traffic police in the statement has urged people to demand helmets while buying two-wheelers from dealers in keeping with the Central Motor Vehicles Rules.


    In a notification issued last month, the traffic police had made helmets mandatory for pillion riders as well and warned of action against those who violate the rule, the official said.

    Close

    The traffic police had earlier announced that a fine of Rs 500 will be imposed on persons riding motorcycles and pillion without wearing a helmet or their licenses would be suspended.

    PTI
    Tags: #Central Motor Vehicles Rules #Helmets #mumbai #Mumbai Traffic Police
    first published: Jun 16, 2022 02:01 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.