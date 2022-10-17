English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Mumbai: Traffic police to take strict action against autorickshaw, taxi drivers who refuse fares

    The order was issued following a meeting of top officials, in which traffic personnel were asked to take strict action against autorickshaws and taxis drivers who refuse short distance fares and look for long distance rides, an official said.

    PTI
    October 17, 2022 / 09:02 PM IST
    (Photo by Ashutosh Patki)

    (Photo by Ashutosh Patki)

    The Mumbai Traffic Police on Monday issued an order directing its officials to take strict action against autorickshaw and taxi drivers who refuse short distance fares for people in the city. The order was issued following a meeting of top officials, in which traffic personnel were asked to take strict action against autorickshaws and taxis drivers who refuse short distance fares and look for long distance rides, an official said.

    Notices and signboards about the order have already been placed at bus stops and railway stations, he said. Officials have been asked to act immediately as and when complaints were received about autorickshaw and taxi drivers, he said.

    Once complaints are received, action will be taken against errant drivers under the Motor Vehicles Act, the official said. Apart from this, a meeting will be organised to sensitise drivers to behave well with citizens and aid in a hassle free commute and police officials will be sensitised as well, he added.
    PTI
    Tags: #autorikshaw #fares #mumbai #taxi drivers #Traffic police
    first published: Oct 17, 2022 09:02 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.