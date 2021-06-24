Mumbai reports 789 new COVID-19 cases, 10 deaths; 542 recover

File image: A healthcare worker checks the temperature of a resident during a medical campaign against COVID-19 at a slum area in Mumbai, Maharashtra. (Image: Reuters)

Mumbai reported 789 new coronavirus cases and 10 fresh fatalities on June 24, while 542 patients recovered from the infection, the city civic body said. According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's (BMC) updated data, with the new cases, the COVID-19 tally jumped to 7,24,113, while the death toll increased to 15,348.

Mumbai has witnessed a marginal decrease in new cases, but a sharp dip in fatalities as compared to Monday, when the city had recorded 863 infections and 23 deaths. Presently, Mumbai has 14,810 active COVID-19 cases, as per the civic body. The BMC said 542 patients were discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative number of recovered cases to 6,91,670.

According to the civic body, so far 69,47,290 COVID-19 tests have been conducted in the city, including 35,764 tests in the last 24 hours. Mumbai has a COVID-19 recovery rate of 95 per cent, while the average growth rate of cases between June 17 and June 23 stood at 0.9 percent. The case doubling rate is 726 days, as per the update.

According to the BMC, Mumbai has 11 active containment zones in slums and "chawls" (old row tenements), while the number of sealed buildings (where a certain number of residents have tested coronavirus positive) is 87. The financial capital of the county had reported the highest-ever 11,163 COVID-19 cases on April 4, while the most deaths in a day during the second wave - at 90 - was recorded on May 1.