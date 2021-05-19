Mumbai receives bids to import 10 million Sputnik jabs at Rs 700 crore: Report
May 19, 2021 / 03:49 PM IST
Representative image of the Russian Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine being imported by Dr. Reddy's Laboratory for distribution in India
Mumbai municipality has got bids to import 10 million Sputnik vaccines. It is now expecting more proposals as authorities look to vaccinate every resident of the city over the next two months.
As per an NDTV report, Iqbal Singh Chahal, Municipal Commissioner of the municipality told Bloomberg TV in an interview that it is looking to spend about 7 billion rupees ( Rs 700 crores) on the Sputnik doses.
"Once we get 15 million vaccine shots, I plan to vaccinate the entire city in the next 60 days, " Chahal was quoted as saying, adding that he is sure the city will be able to stop the third wave of coronavirus from emerging.
The three bids received by the Mumbai Municipality include a proposal from London-based Taliesin International Ltd. as well as from two other firms from Hyderabad which claim authorized distributorship from Sputnik marketer The Russian Direct Investment Fund, Chahal was quoted as saying by phone.
Moneycontrol could not independently verify this report.
As per the municipal commissioner, the import tender, which was due to close May 18, will be extended until May 25. This is when a final decision will be taken.
All major global manufacturers are invited including Pfizer Inc., Moderna Inc., Johnson & Johnson, Serum Institute of India Ltd. and Bharat Biotech Ltd.
The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) had earlier cancelled vaccinations on May 17 due to high-intensity warnings issued for cyclone Tauktae.
About 5 per cent of the tests carried out in Mumbai are currently throwing up positive results, down from 31 percent a month ago. The so-called positivity rate will drop to 2 percent by the end of May, as per Chahal.