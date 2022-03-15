English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    UPCOMING EVENT IAttend Investen - India's biggest Investors Online Conference. 12 Webinars at Early bird offer of just Rs.50/- per webinar exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Mumbai realtor Godrej Properties enters NCR with purchase of Sonipat land parcel

    The nearly one million square feet of plotted residential development project is in close proximity to the upcoming educational and industrial hub of Sonipat, as per a company filing with the exchanges.

    Moneycontrol News
    File image of a Godrej Properties project (Image Courtesy: Godrej Properties)

    File image of a Godrej Properties project (Image Courtesy: Godrej Properties)

    Godrej Properties on March 15 announced that it has acquired around 50 acres of land in Sonipat, Haryana — foraying into a market outside its usual Mumbai playground.

    Mohit Malhotra, MD & CEO of Godrej Properties, said this move is the company’s “entry into Sonipat”, adding that the project “fits well with our strategy of deepening our presence across the country's leading real estate markets”.

    The nearly one million square feet of plotted residential development project is strategically located, with good connectivity to the Delhi border and national highways, and is in close proximity to the upcoming educational and industrial hub of Sonipat, as per a company filing with the exchanges.

    “Sonipat as a micro-market has seen a lot of infrastructure developments over the last couple of years and is going to play a vital role in the NCR growth story,” Malhotra added.

    Godrej Properties has a 125-year legacy. In FY21, it was the largest developer in India by value and volume of residential sales.

    Close

    Related stories

    In 2010, the firm committed that all of its developments would be third party certified green buildings. In 2017, the firm was one of the founding partners of the Sustainable Housing Leadership Consortium.

    Follow our coverage of business, real estate and property stories here
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Business #Companies #Godrej Properties #Real Estate
    first published: Mar 15, 2022 10:11 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.