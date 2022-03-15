Mumbai realtor Godrej Properties enters NCR with purchase of Sonipat land parcel

File image of a Godrej Properties project (Image Courtesy: Godrej Properties)

Godrej Properties on March 15 announced that it has acquired around 50 acres of land in Sonipat, Haryana — foraying into a market outside its usual Mumbai playground.

Mohit Malhotra, MD & CEO of Godrej Properties, said this move is the company’s “entry into Sonipat”, adding that the project “fits well with our strategy of deepening our presence across the country's leading real estate markets”.

The nearly one million square feet of plotted residential development project is strategically located, with good connectivity to the Delhi border and national highways, and is in close proximity to the upcoming educational and industrial hub of Sonipat, as per a company filing with the exchanges.

“Sonipat as a micro-market has seen a lot of infrastructure developments over the last couple of years and is going to play a vital role in the NCR growth story,” Malhotra added.

Godrej Properties has a 125-year legacy. In FY21, it was the largest developer in India by value and volume of residential sales.

In 2010, the firm committed that all of its developments would be third party certified green buildings. In 2017, the firm was one of the founding partners of the Sustainable Housing Leadership Consortium.