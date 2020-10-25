Mumbai Police shifts salary accounts of 40,000 staff from Axis Bank to HDFC

The Mumbai Police has started shifting salary accounts of 40,000 personnel from Axis Bank to HDFC Bank, the Mumbai Mirror reported a senior police officer as saying.

HDFC Bank was selected as "it offered the best deal", Rajkumar Vhatkar, Joint Commissioner, Administration, Mumbai Police told Mumbai Mirror.

Last year, the issue of Maharashtra Police's salary-account bank took a political turn after activists alleged that Axis Bank got the account after the Devendra Fadnavis government took power in 2014.

The former chief minister's wife, Amrita, is a senior executive in Axis Bank. The accounts were given to Axis Bank in 2005 because of its superior technology and services, Amrita said.

The Uddhav Thackeray government announced it would shift the accounts from Axis Bank when the issue sprang up. The change of account for Mumbai cops is the beginning of the exercise.