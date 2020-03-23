App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Mar 23, 2020 06:14 PM IST | Source: PTI

Mumbai petrol, CNG pumps to remain open only for 12 hours

The decision by the Petrol Dealers Association (PDA) will lead to nearly 140 petrol and CNG pumps in Mumbai running only between 7 am and 7 pm.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Petrol pump dealers in the city on Monday decided to keep their outlets, including those dispensing CNG, operational only for 12 hours till further notice due to a drop in fuel sales in view of restrictions imposed to stem the spread of the novel coronavirus.

The decision by the Petrol Dealers Association (PDA) will lead to nearly 140 petrol and CNG pumps in Mumbai running only between 7 am and 7 pm.

Venkat Rao, president, PDA, said they took this decision considering a drop in sale of petrol, diesel, CNG and challenges faced by them while running pumps.

"Though we are part of essential services, our workers are finding it difficult to report on duty due to police actions. Even they are not allowed to board BEST buses despite showing ID cards, " said Rao.

He said they have made necessary arrangements if any emergency or essential service vehicle needs petrol or diesel after their new working hours.

Outside Mumbai also petrol pump dealers have decided to keep their pumps operational for restricted hours, said Rao.

First Published on Mar 23, 2020 06:14 pm

tags #coronavirus #Current Affairs #diesel #India #mumbai #petrol

