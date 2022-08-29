English
    Mumbai Metro 3 trial run to be held on August 30

    This will mark an important development in the realisation of the Metro track shrouded in controversy.

    PTI
    August 29, 2022 / 07:21 PM IST
    `Representative Image

    The trial run of the Mumbai Metro line 3, Colaba-Bandra-SEEPZ line, will be conducted on Tuesday at Sariput Nagar in Aarey, an official said on Monday.

    The event will be attended by Maharashtra Chief minister Eknath Shinde and his deputy Devendra Fadnavis. The construction of Metro car shed at Aarey, a forested land adjoining the Sanjay Gandhi National Park was one of the first decisions reversed by the Shinde-Fadnavis government.

    Last month, former chief minister Uddhav Thackeray had fervently appealed to the new government "not to stab Mumbai in its heart" by going ahead with the construction of the car shed at Aarey. The Metro line 3, which will be a 33.5 km underground route, will connect south Mumbai with the western suburbs.
    PTI
    first published: Aug 29, 2022 07:21 pm
