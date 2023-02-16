Mumbai: Litigations delaying Metro car shed project and causing loss of public money, HC told

The Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Limited (MMRCL) on Thursday told the Bombay High Court that the construction of the car shed at Aarey Colony was getting delayed and causing loss of public money due to litigations, defending its plan to cut more trees at the site than earlier proposed.

MMRCL, a nodal agency, told the HC that due to the court cases, it could not cut down trees in 2019 and this has now led to an increase in the number of trees that are required to be cut for the project at suburban Goregaon.

In 2019, the MMRCL had sought permission from the tree authority of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to chop 84 trees. However, due to petitions filed in HC and later in the Supreme Court, a status quo was ordered.

After the SC gave the green signal to cut trees, the MMRCL filed an application before the tree authority to cut down 177 trees. As per the MMRCL, the number of trees at the Metro car shed site has increased in the past four years.

An activist, Zoru Bhathena, last month moved the HC challenging the notice issued by the BMC's tree authority on the cutting down of the 177 trees. Bhathena claimed that the notice was in violation of the Supreme Court order of November 2022, which allowed for the removal of only 84 trees. "This matter remained pending for four years thanks to the petitioners. During these four years, four monsoon seasons have passed. So at that time what were saplings only and were not falling under the definition of trees, they grew naturally and have now become trees," MMRCL's counsel Ashutosh Kumbhakoni told the court.

