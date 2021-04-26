Mumbai is not prepared for vaccination, says BMC commissioner Iqbal Chahal

Representational image

Brihanmumbai Municipal Cooperation (BMC) commissioner Iqbal Chahal is set to write to the state govt to postpone vaccination in Mumbai.

As per News18, Chahal said that Mumbai is not prepared to vaccinate on May 1.

The commissioner is said to ask the government for more time as around 270 more vaccination centres are to be created in the city. More time is required to secure a supply for the vaccines, the commissioner said.

Around 90 lakh beneficiaries in the city need to be vaccinated in the city, News18 reported.

Earlier on April 25, Maharashtra minister Aaditya Thackeray said that the state has decided to vaccinate all its citizens free of cost.

This was also reiterated by Nawab Malik, another Maharashtra Minister who said that the initiative has already been discussed with the state Cabinet and global tenders for the same will be floated soon.

Maharashtra, India’s richest state, continues to be the worst hit by the coronavirus in the country. Total active cases in the state are 70,373 as of 6.p.m. on April 26.