    Mumbai International Airport hires banks for dollar bond sale: Report

    Axis Bank, Barclays, DBS Bank, Deutsche Bank, Emirates NBD Capital, IMI-Intesa Sanpaolo, JPMorgan, Mizuho Securities, MUFG, SMBC Nikko, Societe Generale and Standard Chartered will hold investor calls in Asia, the Middle East, Europe and the United States from Tuesday, the document from one of the banks showed.

    Reuters
    February 21, 2022 / 05:23 PM IST
    Mumbai International Airport (Representative Image)

    Mumbai International Airport (Representative Image)

    Mumbai International Airport has hired a group of banks to arrange a sale of US dollar-denominated bonds to refinance existing debt and for capital expenditure, a bank document showed on Monday.

    An issuance of 7-1/4-year bonds of benchmark size - typically at least $500 million - will follow, subject to market conditions, the document said.
    Reuters
    first published: Feb 21, 2022 05:15 pm

