Mumbai gets IIM, admission to begin from 2024

The National Institute of Industrial Engineering (NITIE) will be renamed the Indian Institute of Management, Mumbai (IIM-Mumbai). The development comes after both Houses of Parliament gave their approval to the Indian Institutes of Management (Amendment) Bill 2023 in the ongoing Monsoon Session.

India’s proposed 21st Indian Institute of Management (IIM) has offered management pedagogy of global stature since its inception in 1963. The institute will begin admission for the 2024-26 batch, TNN reported.

With more than 60 academicians and around 1,200 students across various programs, NITIE is currently ranked 7th in the Management Category by National Institute Ranking Framework (NIRF) in 2023.

“The inclusion of NITIE in IIM Act, 2017 is the result of years of hard work, commitment and collaborative efforts of our facility, administration officials, management members, staff, alumni and students. The acknowledgement underlines our sustained endeavours to achieve academic excellence in the domains of industrial engineering, engineering management and management sciences and supply chain. It will inspire us to further elevate our academic offerings with deep industry insights and experience,” said Professor Manoj Tiwari, Director of NITIE.