Mumbai civic body starts demolishing illegal building in Pydhonie area of South Mumbai

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), also known as Mumbai Civic Body, has started the demolition of an illegal building having 10 floors in the Pydhonie area of South Mumbai housing where around 90 flat owners reside.

The demolition started on September 14 and will continue for the next two to three months.

The BMC said the ‘illegal’ building was constructed between two buildings and has no foundation, making it highly dangerous.

"The building is constructed on support by iron rods and has no foundation. The building is illegal and not registered with Maharashtra RERA. It is extremely dangerous to reside in such buildings and hence we have started the demolition," said Kishore Yerme of C ward of BMC under which Pydhonie falls.

"The entire building was vacated and we are demolishing it from inside. The entire building will not be demolished as it is stuck to the other two buildings on the side. Due to this, we will not require to vacate nearby buildings," Yerme added.

According to BMC officials, the building was constructed in 2018 by a local contractor. After BMC issued the notice, the residents challenged it in the Bombay High Court and Supreme Court.

However, after not getting any relief, the BMC issued notice to them earlier this week and started demolition on September 14. The BMC is also in the process of identifying more such illegal buildings in the nearby areas.

In a tweet put out by the BMC, it said, "Demolition Drive conducted by @mybmcwardC at illegal Gulistan Apartments in Pydhonie which was constructed and occupied in 2018. The entire demolition will be completed in a time span of a minimum of 3 months by building and factory dept C ward."

Earlier this week, the BMC also conducted the demolition of two illegal studios constructed in the Malad area of northern Mumbai. The studios in proximity to the sea were alleged to have been constructed in violation of the coastal regulation zone regulations.

Meanwhile, the BMC is also in the process of acquiring satellite images of Mumbai between 1990 to 2020 and will be mapping these structures in order to determine illegal constructions in the city of Mumbai.