Mumbai, Bengaluru, Delhi-NCR among top 10 countries for warehousing rentals in Asia-Pacific in 2022: Report

Feb 16, 2023 / 04:43 PM IST

The Knight Frank report added that the Asia-Pacific region (APAC) logistics market saw rental growth of 2.5 percent in YoY terms, slightly lower than the 3 percent YoY increase seen in 2021.

The APAC market includes East Asia, South Asia, Southeast Asia, and Oceania, along with 20 countries, including China, India, and, Indonesia. (Representative image)

Mumbai, Bengaluru and Delhi-NCR are among the top 10 cities to feature in the list of Asia Pacific logistics markets for 2022. While Mumbai is ranked 6th in terms of annual rental growth in warehousing, Bengaluru is ranked 8th and Delhi-NCR is ranked 9th, according to the Knight Frank’s Asia-Pacific Logistics Highlight H2 2022 report the Asia-Pacific (APAC) logistics.

The report, which tracks prime logistics rents across 17 key APAC markets, cited that all the cities recorded stable or increasing rents in 2022, except Bangkok, which saw rent contract by 0.1 percent, its first decline since the start of the pandemic.

In comparison, Australasia continued to outperform APAC markets, registering a strong performance at an average yearly growth rate of 12.9 percent. Sydney led the region in rental expansion with a 29.6 percent YoY growth.

The report further said that the markets saw a rental growth of 2.5 percent​ in year-over-year (YoY) terms, slightly lower than the 3 percent YoY increase seen in 2021.