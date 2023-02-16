Mumbai, Bengaluru, Delhi-NCR among top 10 countries for warehousing rentals in Asia-Pacific in 2022: Report

Mumbai, Bengaluru and Delhi-NCR are among the top 10 cities to feature in the list of Asia Pacific logistics markets for 2022. While Mumbai is ranked 6th in terms of annual rental growth in warehousing, Bengaluru is ranked 8th and Delhi-NCR is ranked 9th, according to the Knight Frank’s Asia-Pacific Logistics Highlight H2 2022 report the Asia-Pacific (APAC) logistics.

The report, which tracks prime logistics rents across 17 key APAC markets, cited that all the cities recorded stable or increasing rents in 2022, except Bangkok, which saw rent contract by 0.1 percent, its first decline since the start of the pandemic.

In comparison, Australasia continued to outperform APAC markets, registering a strong performance at an average yearly growth rate of 12.9 percent. Sydney led the region in rental expansion with a 29.6 percent YoY growth.

The report further said that the markets saw a rental growth of 2.5 percent​ in year-over-year (YoY) terms, slightly lower than the 3 percent YoY increase seen in 2021.

Mumbai is ranked 6th in the APAC logistics market in terms of annual rental growth. At Rs 22 per sq ft per month, the city witnessed rental appreciation of 9.3 percent YoY in 2022. Mumbai is expected to gain an additional warehousing space supply of 1.1 mn sq ft in 2023. Bengaluru is ranked 8th in the APAC logistics market on the basis of annual rental growth. At Rs 20 per sq ft per month, the city witnessed rental appreciation of 6.4 percent YoY in 2022. Bengaluru is expected to gain an additional warehousing space supply of 0.5 mn sq ft in 2023, the report said. Related stories Moneycontrol News Moneycontrol News|Moneycontrol News UPRERA imposes Rs 1.39 crore penalty on 13 developers over non-compliance of orders

West Bengal Budget: State extends 2% stamp duty reduction, 10% circle rate rebate until September 20...

Bengaluru led retail leasing activity in July-Dec 2022, pan-India supply dropped 69% YoY: Report Delhi-NCR is ranked 9th in the APAC logistics market based on annual rental growth. At Rs 19 per sq ft per month, the city witnessed rental growth of 5.9 percent YoY in 2022. Delhi NCR is expected to gain an additional warehousing space supply of 1.1 mn sq ft in 2023. “The Indian warehousing market has seen a healthy rise in rentals on the back of robust growth in demand during the year. The manufacturing and 3PL sectors were the major growth drivers in 2022 and should sustain momentum in 2023 as well. The healthy rent growth seen in 2022 across all markets after years of stagnation, is likely to remain in positive territory in 2023, as the market responds to the increased base level expectations from occupiers as well as a healthy demand outlook,” said Shishir Baijal, Chairman and Managing Director, Knight Frank India. Sydney topped the APAC list with rental growth of 29.6 percent year-on-year (YoY), followed by Melbourne and Manila. The APAC market includes East Asia, South Asia, Southeast Asia, and Oceania, along with 20 countries, including China, India, and, Indonesia.

Moneycontrol News