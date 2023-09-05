Mumbai-based tech startup Manastu Space raises $3 million in pre-series A round to tackle space debris

Manastu Space was founded in 2017 by Tushar Jadhav and Ashtesh Kumar.

Mumbai-based space tech startup Manastu Space, which has solutions that aim to mitigate the growing threat of space debris, announced an oversubscribed $3 million pre-series A funding round on September 5.

Space junk, or space debris is any piece of machinery or debris left in space. It can be objects such as dead satellites that have failed or been left in orbit at the end of their mission.

The funding comes at a time when Indian space tech startups ecosystem has seen significant momentum in the form of multiple fund raises in the so-called funding winter.

The round was led by Capital 2B, BIG Capital, and E2MC. It also saw participation from Baring India through Sanchi Connect, Wealthy via Ventures, Roots Ventures, Riceberg Ventures, Atomberg founders, Spectrum Impact, family office of Aarti Industries promoters, along with other institutional investors, and select angel investors.

Through the funding, Manastu will accelerate the development and deployment of its green propulsion and debris collision avoidance system, and in-space services.

Ashtesh Kumar, Co-founder and CTO of Manastu Space, said, “We are developing a green propulsion system for satellites to maneuver them more easily in space and save them from debris collision.

...Space debris is a serious problem that is threatening the future of space exploration. There are currently over 160 million pieces of space debris travelling at speeds as high as 8 km/s. A collision with a satellite can create even more debris, leading to a cascade effect that could make it impossible

to safely launch or operate spacecraft in orbit," Kumar added.

"We are also working on autonomous collision avoidance and satellite refueling in space so that we can reuse the satellites," he added.

Founder CEO Tushar Jadhav said, "Our investors understand the critical role of sustainable solutions in space exploration, and their belief in our product signifies a shared vision of a future where progress in space technology is in harmony with environmental responsibility."

Jadhav claimed that it has secured contracts including one with the Indian defence, as part of a partnership with French startup Latitude and recent agreement with iDEX.