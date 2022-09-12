Mumbai autorickshaws, taxis set to go on indefinite strike from September 15; details here

If you are in Mumbai, chances are your commute to office or any other place may be hit from Thursday, especially if you depend on public transport. Starting September 15, taxi and autorickshaw drivers in the city have planned an indefinite strike to demand hike in fares.

According to several media reports, over two lakh autorickshaw drivers and 48,000 taxi drivers in Mumbai are planning to go on an indefinite strike.

The taxi unions also said that they have the support of a few auto rickshaw unions too and hence, Mumbai Metropolitan Region Transport Authority (MMRTA) should take a call immediately on their demands. “We were assured two weeks back that the hikes will be announced, but this got postponed due to reasons best known to the authorities. Our drivers are losing Rs 200 earnings daily due to huge expenses and running costs. We are now determined to go on strike in the Mumbai region from September 15,” AL Quadros from Mumbai Taximen’s union told the Times of India.

According to an Indian Express report, the union is demanding an increase in the minimum taxi fare to Rs 35 from the existing Rs 25. The union said that if the committee offers a hike of Rs 28 or Rs 30, the offer will be accepted by drivers. However, Quadros also mentioned that they are ready to accept whatever hike they are eligible to get on the basis of the state transport control committee’s report.

Meanwhile, state industries minister Uday Samant has called a meeting with the taxi drivers’ union at Mantralay.

This comes after the recent 25 percent increase in CNG prices, which has resulted in huge losses to taxi and auto drivers, according to the taxi unions.

Meanwhile, last month, the Mahanagar Gas had cut the prices of kitchen fuel Piped Natural Gas (PNG) and automobile fuel Compressed Natural Gas (CNG), following an increase in the allocation of domestically produced natural gas from the government.

The price of PNG has been reduced by Rs 4 per standard cubic metre to Rs 48.50 per SCM, while that of CNG by Rs 6 a kilogram to Rs 80 per kg, the official statement noted.

Earlier, too, over 2.5 lakh autorickshaw, taxi owners and operators in the Konkan division of Maharashtra had announced an indefinite strike from midnight of July 31 to press for their various pending demands.

