Mumbai airport to reopen Terminal 1 for domestic flights from October 13 following choas, flight delays

A large number of passengers were not able to reach the boarding gate on time on October 8 causing most morning flights to depart late (Image: Twitter/ @nikhil_merchant)

Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) is set to reopen its Terminal 1 for domestic flights from October 13, the airport's holding company Mumbai International Airport Ltd said in a statement.

GoFirst will resume all their domestic operations from Terminal 1 from October 13, the private airport operator said in a release, adding that AirAsia India will start operating flights from the terminal from October 16, instead of the earlier planned October 20 resumption.

Star Air and TruJet are still expected to start operating flights from the terminal from October 20.

The airport will also look to advance operating some IndiGo flights from Terminal 1 if deemed necessary, which were earlier scheduled to be started from October 31.

The airport will also ask airlines to allow passengers to check in their cabin luggage to avoid delays at security handling.

The move to advance the operations of Terminal 1 comes after a surge in traffic on October 8 due to the festive season resulted in delays in passenger processing at CSMIA, which caused flight delays and in some cases caused passengers to miss their flights.

According to media reports on October 8, a large number of passengers were not able to reach the boarding gate on time causing most morning flights to depart late.

Of the 115 domestic flights scheduled to depart from Mumbai airport between 6 am and 12 noon, about 105 were delayed beyond 15 minutes, reports said.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

CSMIA in its statement also said that while security aspects cannot be compromised under any circumstances, the airport has been working with the passengers who were affected due to the congestion on October 8 and accommodated most of them on alternative flights.

The Mumbai airport authorities had suspended flight services from T1 in mid-April after the deadly second wave of the pandemic hit the country. All operations were moved to T2, which is largely used for international connectivity.

During the first wave of the pandemic also, services from T1 remained suspended for nearly seven months. At that time too, all operations were being conducted from T2.

CSMIA's T1 will host 12 registration desks and 12 testing booths across arrivals and departures where passengers can opt to undergo the RT-PCR test at the airport, the statement said.