MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • In Conversation With
  • India Inc On the Move
  • India Best Managed Companies
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Attend Traders Carnival Live, 3 days 12 sessions. Early bird offer Rs.999/-, exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Mumbai airport to reopen Terminal 1 for domestic flights from October 13 following choas, flight delays

GoFirst, AirAsia India, Star Air, and TruJet will resume all their domestic operations from Terminal 1 from October 13, the private airport operator said in a statement.

Yaruqhullah Khan
October 11, 2021 / 05:12 PM IST
A large number of passengers were not able to reach the boarding gate on time on October 8 causing most morning flights to depart late (Image: Twitter/ @nikhil_merchant)

A large number of passengers were not able to reach the boarding gate on time on October 8 causing most morning flights to depart late (Image: Twitter/ @nikhil_merchant)


Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) is set to reopen its Terminal 1 for domestic flights from October 13, the airport's holding company Mumbai International Airport Ltd said in a statement. 


GoFirst will resume all their domestic operations from Terminal 1 from October 13, the private airport operator said in a release, adding that AirAsia India will start operating flights from the terminal from October 16, instead of the earlier planned October 20 resumption.


Star Air and TruJet are still expected to start operating flights from the terminal from October 20.

The airport will also look to advance operating some IndiGo flights from Terminal 1 if deemed necessary, which were earlier scheduled to be started from October 31.

The airport will also ask airlines to allow passengers to check in their cabin luggage to avoid delays at security handling.

The move to advance the operations of Terminal 1 comes after a surge in traffic on October 8 due to the festive season resulted in delays in passenger processing at CSMIA, which caused flight delays and in some cases caused passengers to miss their flights.

According to media reports on October 8, a large number of passengers were not able to reach the boarding gate on time causing most morning flights to depart late.

Of the 115 domestic flights scheduled to depart from Mumbai airport between 6 am and 12 noon, about 105 were delayed beyond 15 minutes, reports said.

Close

COVID-19 Vaccine

Frequently Asked Questions

View more
How does a vaccine work?

A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine.

How many types of vaccines are there?

There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine.

What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind?

Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time.

View more
Show

Related stories

CSMIA in its statement also said that while security aspects cannot be compromised under any circumstances, the airport has been working with the passengers who were affected due to the congestion on October 8 and accommodated most of them on alternative flights.

The Mumbai airport authorities had suspended flight services from T1 in mid-April after the deadly second wave of the pandemic hit the country. All operations were moved to T2, which is largely used for international connectivity.

During the first wave of the pandemic also, services from T1 remained suspended for nearly seven months. At that time too, all operations were being conducted from T2.

CSMIA's T1 will host 12 registration desks and 12 testing booths across arrivals and departures where passengers can opt to undergo the RT-PCR test at the airport, the statement said.
Yaruqhullah Khan
Tags: #Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport #Civil Aviation #Covid-19 #domestic air passenger traffic #Mumbai Airport #pandemic
first published: Oct 11, 2021 05:12 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | How investors can access international real estate through mutual funds?

Simply Save | How investors can access international real estate through mutual funds?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.