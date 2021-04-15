Mumbai airport to again consolidate flight operations to one terminal from April 21

The city’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) has decide to once again consolidate its flight operations to one terminal - T2 - from April 21 amid rising number of COVID-19 cases in the city.

The private airport operator had only on March 10 reopened its domestic passenger terminal T-1 for regular flight operations after keeping it closed for nearly a year.

“In light of the latest developments in the ongoing pandemic situation, CSMIA has decided to re-consolidate all domestic passenger flights currently operating via Terminal 1. With effect from April 21, the airport will be conducting all international as well as domestic flight operations through its Terminal 2,” CSMIA said in a statement.

All passengers of GoAir, Star Air, Air Asia, TruJet and IndiGo have been asked to get in touch with the respective airlines for further queries, it said.

The Mumbai airport has two terminals T1 and T2. Terminal 1 caters to domestic passengers and Terminal 2 has international services besides domestic operations of some of the Indian airlines.

Prior to the pandemic, some airlines were carrying out their operations from T 1. However, after the resumption of domestic commercial passenger services in late last year, following a nearly two-month shutdown in the wake of the pandemic, the flight services were being operated only from T2 till March 9 this year.

From March 10, GoAir, Star Air, Air Asia and Trujet resumed all their domestic operations from Terminal 1.

In addition to this, while IndiGo was operating most of its flights from Terminal 2, its base flights were being operated through Terminal 1.

CSMIA has been working closely with its stakeholders and relevant regulatory and government bodies to curb the spread of the virus, the airport operator said in the release.